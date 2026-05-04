Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesTrisha Visits Vijay’s Chennai Home As TVK Leads In Tamil Nadu: WATCH

Trisha Visits Vijay’s Chennai Home As TVK Leads In Tamil Nadu: WATCH

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: As TVK inches closer to the majority mark, actor Trisha was seen arriving at Vijay’s Chennai residence in Chennai.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 04 May 2026 02:18 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trisha Krishnan visited actor Vijay's home on election day.
  • Her visit coincided with her 43rd birthday celebrations.
  • Vijay's party, TVK, is currently leading Tamil Nadu elections.
  • Celebrations have begun at Vijay's residence amid election trends.

As actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) takes the lead in Tamil Nadu on counting day, actor Trisha Krishnan was seen arriving at his Chennai residence. A video of her visit has since gone viral on social media, which also coincides with her 43rd birthday.

WATCH: Trisha Visits Vijay’s Home

In the viral clip, Trisha is seen seated calmly in a pink outfit inside her Range Rover as photographers crowd around to capture visuals. As the car approaches the residence, security personnel step in to hold back the paparazzi at the gate.

ALSO READ| Celebrations Begin At Vijay’s Residence As TVK Chief Leads Tamil Nadu Election Results: Watch

Earlier in the day, Trisha visited the Tirumala Tirupati temple, where she offered prayers at the shrine of Lord Venkateswara. She was seen greeting fellow devotees with a smile. Photos from her temple visit, showing her in a simple floral outfit, quickly went viral online. 

On Sunday, she had shared a video filmed from her phone while travelling towards Tirupati late at night. 

Her appearance at Vijay’s residence comes amid a crucial day in Tamil Nadu politics. Of the 234 assembly seats, TVK is currently leading in 107, followed by the AIADMK alliance with 69 seats and the DMK alliance with 58. The majority mark in the state is 118. 

Celebrations At Vijay’s Home

With early trends strongly favouring Vijay, celebrations have begun at his residence. While official results are still awaited, visuals from his home show a festive atmosphere building among family members.

ALSO READ| Old Pic Of TVK Vijay With PM Modi Goes Viral Amid Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026

A video that has gone viral shows Vijay’s father returning home after offering prayers at the Subramanyaswamy Temple in Tiruttani. As he steps out of the lift, family members are seen dancing and celebrating.

Another clip captures relatives gathered together, cheering and whistling as trends continue to tilt in Vijay’s favour.

On April 23, Trisha had also shared a picture of her inked finger after voting. While the post seemed routine, it drew attention for its background music - a song from her film Ghilli co-starring Vijay. However, she cropped the part of the song where it uses whistles, which is TVK's party symbol.

 

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Trisha Krishnan visit Vijay's residence?

Trisha Krishnan was seen arriving at Vijay's Chennai residence on counting day, coinciding with her 43rd birthday.

What is the political context of Trisha's visit?

Trisha's visit occurred on a crucial day in Tamil Nadu politics, with Vijay's party, TVK, leading in the election results.

What other activities did Trisha do on this day?

Earlier in the day, Trisha visited the Tirumala Tirupati temple to offer prayers and was later seen travelling towards Tirupati.

What was the atmosphere at Vijay's residence?

With TVK leading in the election trends, celebrations had begun at Vijay's residence, with family members dancing and cheering.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 04 May 2026 02:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Trisha Krishnan Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Election Corner TN Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Trisha Visits Vijay’s Chennai Home As TVK Leads In Tamil Nadu: WATCH
Trisha Visits Vijay’s Chennai Home As TVK Leads In Tamil Nadu: WATCH
Celebrities
Diljit Dosanjh Halts Calgary Concert, Calls Out Pro-Khalistan Supporters: WATCH
Diljit Dosanjh Halts Calgary Concert, Calls Out Pro-Khalistan Supporters: WATCH
Celebrities
Jaafar Jackson Hearts Swetha Warrier’s Viral Michael Jackson Tribute. Seen Dance Video Yet?
Jaafar Jackson Hearts Swetha Warrier’s Viral Michael Jackson Tribute. Seen Dance Video Yet?
Celebrities
Celebrations Begin At Vijay’s Residence As TVK Chief Leads Tamil Nadu Election Results: Watch
Celebrations Begin At Vijay’s Residence As TVK Chief Leads Tamil Nadu Election Results: Watch
Advertisement

Videos

Election update: BJP Leads Bengal Counting Trends Amid High-Voltage Clash Between TMC and BJP Over Results Process
Election update: Political Satire Clip Mimicking Mamata Banerjee Goes Viral Amid Heated Bengal Election Mood
Election: TMC Alleges Irregularities in Counting Process, Calls for Workers to Remain at Centers
Election update: Clash Erupts in Asansol Amid Bengal Election Trends, TMC-BJP Workers Face Off
Election Update: NDA Dominates 70% Population Control Amid Major Electoral Shift
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget