Trisha Visits Vijay’s Chennai Home As TVK Leads In Tamil Nadu: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trisha Krishnan visited actor Vijay's home on election day.

Her visit coincided with her 43rd birthday celebrations.

Vijay's party, TVK, is currently leading Tamil Nadu elections.

Celebrations have begun at Vijay's residence amid election trends.

As actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) takes the lead in Tamil Nadu on counting day, actor Trisha Krishnan was seen arriving at his Chennai residence. A video of her visit has since gone viral on social media, which also coincides with her 43rd birthday.

WATCH: Trisha Visits Vijay’s Home

In the viral clip, Trisha is seen seated calmly in a pink outfit inside her Range Rover as photographers crowd around to capture visuals. As the car approaches the residence, security personnel step in to hold back the paparazzi at the gate.

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Earlier in the day, Trisha visited the Tirumala Tirupati temple, where she offered prayers at the shrine of Lord Venkateswara. She was seen greeting fellow devotees with a smile. Photos from her temple visit, showing her in a simple floral outfit, quickly went viral online.

On Sunday, she had shared a video filmed from her phone while travelling towards Tirupati late at night.

Her appearance at Vijay’s residence comes amid a crucial day in Tamil Nadu politics. Of the 234 assembly seats, TVK is currently leading in 107, followed by the AIADMK alliance with 69 seats and the DMK alliance with 58. The majority mark in the state is 118.

Celebrations At Vijay’s Home

With early trends strongly favouring Vijay, celebrations have begun at his residence. While official results are still awaited, visuals from his home show a festive atmosphere building among family members.

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A video that has gone viral shows Vijay’s father returning home after offering prayers at the Subramanyaswamy Temple in Tiruttani. As he steps out of the lift, family members are seen dancing and celebrating.

Another clip captures relatives gathered together, cheering and whistling as trends continue to tilt in Vijay’s favour.

On April 23, Trisha had also shared a picture of her inked finger after voting. While the post seemed routine, it drew attention for its background music - a song from her film Ghilli co-starring Vijay. However, she cropped the part of the song where it uses whistles, which is TVK's party symbol.