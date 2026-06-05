Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akshay Kumar sold two Borivali flats for Rs 7.1 crore.

Suvarna Rupeshkumar Sakpal purchased these two flats on June 2.

Kumar previously offloaded multiple apartments within the same complex.

One such property sold for Rs 4.35 crore last March.

Akshay Kumar has sold two flats in Oberoi Sky City, Borivali (East), Mumbai, for a total of Rs 7.1 crore. He bought both properties, located in the Oberoi Sky City project in Borivali East, in 2017. The actor has booked a high profit on both of them, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The actor bought both flats for Rs 3.01 crore and Rs 67 lakh, respectively, in November 2017.

The larger of the two units is situated on a higher floor and has a carpet area of 1,101 sq ft and two parking spaces. This apartment was sold for Rs 5.75 crore with stamp duty of Rs 28.75 lakh paid as part of the transaction. The second apartment, located on the same floor, has a carpet area of 252 sq ft and was sold for Rs 1.35 crore. The buyer reportedly paid Rs 6.75 lakh as stamp duty, and the unit comes with one parking space.

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Both flats were bought by one individual, Suvarna Rupeshkumar Sakpal, on June 2.

Akshay Kumar’s Properties

This is not the first time Akshay Kumar has sold a property in the Oberoi Sky City complex. He reportedly offloaded two adjoining apartments in the same building for Rs 7.10 crore, which he bought in 2017 for Rs 3.69 crore. The larger apartment in the deal was sold for Rs 5.75 crore, while the studio unit fetched Rs 1.35 crore. The transaction for the bigger flat included a stamp duty of Rs 34.50 lakh along with registration charges of Rs 30,000. For the studio apartment, the stamp duty amounted to Rs 6.75 lakh, with registration fees of Rs 30,000. The studio unit was originally purchased in 2017 for Rs 67.90 lakh.

Documents further reveal that both apartments were sold to Pravin Shetty and Sabita Shetty.

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As per a LinkedIn update shared by Square Yards, he sold yet another apartment in the same development for Rs 4.35 crore last year. This property was also purchased in 2017 for Rs 2.37 crore. The unit spans 1,073 sq ft and includes two parking spaces, with stamp duty of Rs 26.1 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000.

The Square Yards report also noted that another apartment in the same project was sold by the actor in January 2025 for Rs 4.25 crore.

Akshay Kumar Upcoming Projects

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan. The film marked their collaboration after more than a decade. His next project is Welcome to the Jungle, which is scheduled for release on June 26. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A Nadiadwala.





