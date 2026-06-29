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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Paani Nahi Milne Wala Hai?': Ram Kapoor’s 'Entitled' Behaviour In Lock Upp 2 Sparks Backlash

'Paani Nahi Milne Wala Hai?': Ram Kapoor’s 'Entitled' Behaviour In Lock Upp 2 Sparks Backlash

Ram Kapoor faces heavy online backlash after a heated exchange with Riteish Deshmukh during a Lock Upp 2 immunity task, as viewers call out his behaviour over a water-related complaint.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 04:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Ram Kapoor protested water unavailability during
  • He halted the game, prompting host Riteish Deshmukh's intervention.
  • Riteish clarified water provision, and Kapoor eventually moved aside.
  • Viewers largely criticized Kapoor online for perceived overacting.

Actor Ram Kapoor found himseld under intense public scrutiny after the latest episode of Lock Upp 2 triggered a wave of criticism online. The new season, already packed with heated arguments and confrontations, saw tensions rise further during an immunity task that quickly became controversial.

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What Happened Inside The Task

During the challenge, contestants were ompeting in a high-pressure immunity task where safe participants Harshad Chopra and Akanksha Chamola used paintball guns, while others raced towards a buzzer to secure safety from elimination.

After his attempt, Ram Kapoor expressed frustration over not being provided drinking water despite repeated requests. He said, “I have been asking for water for a long time, you guys are making us do this not giving water, it’s not right. Send water.”

As the situation escalated, Ram stepped into the task area, briefly halting the game.

He asked, "Paani nahi milne wala hai?"

Riteish Deshmukh Intervenes

Host Riteish Deshmukh stepped in to calm the situation, warning Ram that remaining in the zone could result in him getting hit by a paintball. In response, Ram said, “lagne do, aajao maaro.”

Riteish then clarified that every contestant had already been provided with personal water bottles before the task began and it was their responsibility to carry them. Following this explanation, Ram moved aside and the task resumed.

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Social Media Reacts With Sharp Criticism

viewers sharply divided but largely critical of Ram Kapoor’s behaviour during the episode. The internet was soon flooded with comments ranging from frustration to sarcasm, as one user wrote, “#RamKapoor was Fighting with LockUpp Makers and Ritesh Deshmukh for Water,” while another remarked, “Why is this bloody Ram Kapoor doing so much overacting. Dude you're not in your own home kindly behave yourself.”

The criticism continued with comments like “attention seeker ka tag akanksha ko nahi… ram kapoor ko dena chahiye tha,” “Ram Kapoor is the most arrogant one in this episode,” along with more blunt reactions such as “Yeh salman ke samne keray yeh sabe tab maza hai” and “isko naam change kar lena chahiye."

Before You Go

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 04:41 PM (IST)
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Riteish Deshmukh Ram Kapoor Netflix Lock Upp 2
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