Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amaal Mallik condemned Ketan Agarwal's murder, questioning such violence.

Police arrested fiancée Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary.

Motive: Goyal felt wedding pressure, having a secret relationship.

Victim's father sought fast-track justice from the Chief Minister.

Amaal Mallik has reacted to the Ketan Agarwal murder case in a strongly worded social media post, and called the accused Siya Goyal and her ‘lover’ “monsters”. He also expressed shock and anger over the incident and questioned why anyone would choose violence instead of ending a relationship honestly.

Amaal Mallik Reacts To Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Mallik wrote, “The amount of effort she put into killing him is insane. Only a fraction of it was needed to say no - ‘My heart belongs elsewhere and I’m in love with another man.’ Then, if he got crazy and didn’t understand, you could tell it to your family and involve them too.” He also added, “No one can force an educated and earning woman anywhere in the world from going against her will.”

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He further commented on the misuse of laws, saying, “The laws in India are better for women than men, but why misuse and manipulate the system. Only a man who’s a ‘WIMP’ will plan and plot this on another man. The audacity of these two to think that they can live a happy life after taking away someone’s kid! A life is lost. Families are shattered. Monsters.”

Mallik also said that Ketan Agarwal did not deserve what happened to him. “This man didn’t deserve this. Look at his smile and his eyes. See how happy he was to marry her. Ketan Agarwal seemed so pure and endearing,” he wrote.

In another part of his post, the singer addressed women, saying he fully supports their fight against oppression but urged caution against generalisation and misplaced blame.

“For generations, it’s been the case that you all have been through s*** because of us men. I’m sorry, and I support the rage you all collectively have towards men, and yes, it is necessary to fight for yourself against oppression, but please keep it limited to the a**holes that try to keep you down, try to own and treat you like ‘domesticated animals’, and tell you how to look and what to wear,” he wrote.

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He further added that not everything should be labelled as “toxic,” stressing the importance of accountability in relationships. “Labelling anything and everything as toxic and not taking accountability is precisely why we miss out on the real signs. Physical abuse on either side is toxic, running after money instead of emotions is toxic, running behind a social media marriage is toxic, and destroying someone when you had no intention of pursuing that person is toxic,” he said.

Mallik also questioned modern relationship expectations, adding, “Do you think men want anything except peace? Sex is everywhere. You all have a whole list of what you want, especially when it’s your wedding and proposal ceremony. Do you want a wedding for Insta or a real marriage? Can you handle a sweet honeymoon in Lonavala, or do you feel if he loves me he will take me out of India? Fair enough - we all want the good life. But does true love truly feel different on an island in the Maldives?”

How Did Social Media Users React?

“It’s a High time. Crime against men should be as punishable as crime against women. If there is any equality. Rules should be strict, irrespective of gender,” said one social media user.

Another added, “These people have such a sick mindset. I don’t understand how they continue to function in this system. To this day, we haven’t seen even a single criminal receive proper punishment. At this point, it’s hard to have any hope for justice.”

“I feel it’s the responsibility of parents to teach their child from a very early age by teaching them moral values so that they won’t commit such a crime in future. That is the age where child's mindset develops. After a certain age, no one can change their mindset.”

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

On June 18, Ketan Agarwal was found dead after falling from the historic fort, leading police to register the incident as an accidental death. But as investigators dug deeper, the Lonavala Rural Police uncovered a far darker story - one allegedly involving betrayal, a secret relationship, and a meticulously planned killing.

At the centre of the case is Siya Goyal, Agarwal’s fiancée. The two had gotten engaged on February 19 and were set to marry later this year. Police allege, however, that Goyal had no intention of going through with the wedding and was feeling pressured by her family to do so. She had reportedly been in a relationship with Chetan Chaudhary since October last year - a relationship investigators believe was the motive behind the crime.

Goyal and Chaudhary were arrested on June 23 and placed in seven-day police custody, which was set to expire on June 29.

Following this, Agarwal’s father met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Pune and requested the state government to approve the establishment of a fast-track court and appoint senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam as Special Public Prosecutor. Fadnavis assured the grieving family that strict action would be taken and that justice would not be delayed.