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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAfter Confirming Divorce From Gaurav Khanna, Akanksha Chamola Says, ‘I Want To Enjoy My Freedom’

After Confirming Divorce From Gaurav Khanna, Akanksha Chamola Says, ‘I Want To Enjoy My Freedom’

Akanksha Chamola speaks candidly about her separation from Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp 2, revealing why she is not ready to fall in love again and wants to enjoy her freedom.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 11:13 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Akanksha Chamola confirmed divorce from actor Gaurav Khanna.
  • She currently plans no new relationship; wants personal freedom.
  • Married young, she desires self-focus after ten years.

Akanksha Chamola has once again spoken honestly about the changes in her personal life during the latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2. A day after revealing that she and actor Gaurav Khanna are heading for a divorce, she shared why she has no plans to begin a new relationship anytime soon. Instead, she says she wants to embrace a new chapter focused on herself and the freedom she feels she missed while being married at a young age.

ALSO READ: 'We Both Want Different Things': Akanksha Chamola Announces Divorce From Gaurav Khanna On Lock Upp 2

Akanksha Chamola Says She Wants To Enjoy Her Freedom

During a conversation inside the house, Akanksha complimented fellow contestant Harshad on his physique, saying, "Hum tumhare biceps ki tareef kar rahe the..."

Harshad jokingly replied, "Gaurav will hit me."

Akanksha then asked if he was afraid of Gaurav, to which Harshad smiled and responded, "Haan thoda."

After Harshad walked away, Shreya Kalra reassured him by saying, "Gaurav will not hit you." Akanksha then requested Shreya to keep their conversation private, saying, "Sister, let's keep this between us. I don't want to make it public. I just want to be available for this candy (Shreya)." She ended the remark with a laugh.

When Shreya asked whether she was ready to fall in love again, Akanksha admitted that she wasn't thinking about it at the moment. As Shreya encouraged her to take all the time she needed, Akanksha explained why she wanted to focus on herself.

She said, "I got married when I was really young. I was just 24. So, I haven't really enjoyed my freedom much. And after ten years of being in a good relationship, I'll have my free time to explore. So I don't want to get into something else."

Shreya responded by saying, "I want you guys to comeback together."

ALSO READ: The Family Man Season 4 OTT Release: Manoj Bajpayee's Spy Thriller Gets Major Update From Director

Akanksha Earlier Confirmed Divorce From Gaurav Khanna

The actress had already made headlines during the show's premiere after publicly confirming that she and Gaurav Khanna had decided to end their marriage.

She revealed, “Okay, so me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. Yeah, we’ve been separated, living separately for the last one year. It wasn’t public, but that’s my secret.”

Akanksha clarified that the decision was made jointly and stressed that there is no bitterness between them.

 
 
 
 
 
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She said, “It was a mutual decision. We’ve been sitting on this for the last one year. Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We both don’t think that we are compatible as partners because we both see very different futures, and unfortunately, it’s not with each other. So, there’s no bad blood between us.”

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Akanksha Chamola not want to start a new relationship?

She wants to embrace a new chapter focused on herself and enjoy the freedom she feels she missed. She got married young at 24 and now wants time to explore.

Did Akanksha Chamola confirm her divorce from Gaurav Khanna?

Yes, she publicly confirmed on Lock Upp 2 that she and Gaurav Khanna are getting a divorce. They have been living separately for the last year.

What is the reason behind Akanksha Chamola's divorce?

It was a mutual decision because they realized they are not compatible as partners and see very different futures. They still talk, and there is no bitterness.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 11:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaurav Khanna Akanksha Chamola Netflix Lock Upp 2
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