Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Chauhaan, directed by Neeraj Yadav, has come under scrutiny after the Kshatriya Parishad raised strong objections over its title and alleged reference to the Rajput Chauhan clan. In a statement, the organisation accused the makers of attempting to politicise Rajput identity and “appropriate” the clan name for contemporary narratives. It further stated that Rajput history should not be treated as a “political prop” and called for greater responsibility in portraying historical and community identities in cinema.

The controversy comes days after the film’s title was announced. The announcement video, set against the unrest in Kashmir, also featured Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic song Jumma Chumma. Bachchan later appreciated the title video, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “Ajay in appreciation.”

Kshatriya Parishad’s Statement On Ajay Devgn’s ‘Chauhaan’

Sharing its statement on X, the Kshatriya Parishad wrote, “We strongly condemn the attempt by Neeraj Yadav and Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Chauhaan to appropriate the Chauhan clan name for contemporary communal politics. Rajput history is not a political prop. The legacy of the Chauhans belongs to Rajput history, not to electoral narratives or manufactured controversies of external agents. We reject every attempt to weaponise Rajput identity for ideological ends.”

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The organisation further stated that India’s history cannot be reduced to “simplistic communal binaries”, and reiterated its opposition to the alleged appropriation of Rajput identities for “electoral or ideological purposes”.

We strongly condemn the attempt by Neeraj Yadav and Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Chauhaan to appropriate the Chauhan clan name for contemporary communal politics.



Rajput history is not a political prop. The legacy of the Chauhans belongs to Rajput history , not to electoral… pic.twitter.com/nDRRKoikv4 — Kshatriya Parishad (@kshatriya_org) June 29, 2026

Full Statement By Kshatriya Parishad

“Kshatriya Parishad strongly condemns the recent attempt by Neeraj Yadav and actor Ajay Devgn to appropriate the Chauhan clan name for contemporary communal politics. The Chauhans are a historic Rajput (Kshatriya) lineage whose legacy belongs to history, not to partisan campaigns or manufactured media controversies.

It is deeply unfortunate that Rajput identity is once again being dragged into a political narrative that Rajputs neither initiated nor sought. At a time when Rajput voices remain underrepresented in mainstream media and public discourse, invoking a Rajput clan name merely to provoke outrage, inflame caste and communal sentiments, or generate political spectacle is both irresponsible and disrespectful.

Such attempts also betray a profound ignorance of Indian history. The subcontinent’s past cannot be reduced to simplistic communal binaries.

There are numerous examples of Afghans and Rajputs fighting alongside one another: Mahmud Lodi fought under Maharana Sanga at the Battle of Khanwa; Hakim Khan Sur commanded a contingent in Maharana Pratap’s army at Haldighati; Farid Khan, later known as Sher Shah Suri, is traditionally associated with early military service under Raja Raisal Shekhawat; and Maharaja Vikramaditya Tomar reportedly fought alongside Lodi forces in the First Battle of Panipat. These episodes reflect how medieval alliances were shaped by statecraft, loyalty, and military strategy, not by modern communal narratives.

Kshatriya Parishad rejects every attempt to weaponise Rajput history or appropriate Rajput identity for electoral or ideological purposes. Historical memory must not become a tool for communal mobilisation. We call upon political actors, filmmakers, and media organisations to engage with India’s past responsibly and to respect its historical complexity rather than exploiting Rajput heritage for divisive political narratives.”

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About ‘Chauhaan’

Headlined by Ajay Devgn, Chauhaan is directed by Neeraj Yadav and produced by Jio Studios in association with Anand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions. The film is scheduled to release on October 1 next year.

The title was announced on the 92nd birth anniversary of Ajay Devgn’s father, veteran filmmaker Veeru Devgan.