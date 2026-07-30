‘Public Is Another Form Of God’: Sonu Sood On Kangana’s ‘Generation Gutter’ Jab

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonu Sood criticized Kangana Ranaut's

Kangana had labeled Gen Z CJP protesters

Sonu stressed actors rely on young audiences for success.

He urged public figures to weigh words carefully.

Sonu Sood has criticised Kangana Ranaut’s remarks about people involved in the CJP protests, saying such comments were inappropriate. Kangana had described a section of Gen Z protesters as “Generation Gutter” in Instagram Stories, triggering criticism online. Sonu, while speaking to the media, said he had not heard her complete statement but stressed that young audiences play a major role in actor success. He urged public figures everywhere to think carefully before choosing their words. His response adds another voice to the debate, which has already seen exchanges between Kangana, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das and founder Abhijeet Dipke on social media.

Sonu Sood Reacts To Kangana

Speaking to the media, Sonu Sood made it clear that he had not heard Kangana Ranaut’s complete statement. However, he said actors should remember the role audiences, particularly young people, play in building their careers. “I haven’t heard her statement. But I feel that these young people are the ones who make actors, and they are the ones who help you reach this position,” he said.

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Sonu went on to stress that public support remains important for anyone working in the entertainment industry. “As long as they stand by you, you will continue to thrive. If they are not with you, it becomes difficult. That’s why everyone should be taken along,” he added. When asked directly about Kangana’s description of Gen Z as “Generation Gutter”, Sonu gave a stronger response.“If she has said that, then I think it is very shameful. It should not have been said,” he remarked.

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‘Tol Mol Ke Bol’

Sonu also called for greater caution when celebrities comment on public issues. Referring to a common Hindi saying, he said, “There is a saying, ‘Tol mol ke bol’ (weigh your words before speaking). It is very important to think carefully before you speak because the public is another form of God.”

His comments come as Kangana’s remarks continue to be debated on social media. The actor had criticised a section of young people associated with the CJP protests and questioned their approach to independence and responsibility. In her Instagram Stories, Kangana referred to some of the protesters as “Generation Gutter” and alleged that they promoted lifestyles involving “drugs, drinks, or endless body counts” while remaining financially dependent on their parents.

Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra: On BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's statement on Gen Z, Actor Sonu Sood says, "If she has said that, then I think it is very shameful. One should not speak like that. You should always weigh your words before speaking. It is very important to think carefully… pic.twitter.com/74mqppRAan — IANS (@ians_india) July 29, 2026

She also argued that independence should involve financial responsibility and pointed to women who, in her view, build unconventional careers and make decisions independently.

Kangana’s Remarks Trigger Debate

Kangana’s comments have since led to a public exchange involving CJP spokesperson Saurav Das and founder Abhijeet Dipke. The discussion has largely centred on her criticism of young protesters and her views on personal independence. Sonu Sood’s intervention brings a different perspective to the controversy. Rather than addressing the wider political dispute, he focused on the relationship between actors and their audiences and warned public figures to be mindful of the language they use.

With reactions continuing online, Kangana’s “Generation Gutter” remark remains at the centre of the debate, while Sonu’s comments have added another prominent voice to the conversation. For now, the controversy continues to unfold across social media, with both the protesters’ movement and the statements around it attracting attention from the entertainment industry.