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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Public Is Another Form Of God’: Sonu Sood On Kangana’s ‘Generation Gutter’ Jab

‘Public Is Another Form Of God’: Sonu Sood On Kangana’s ‘Generation Gutter’ Jab

Sonu Sood has criticised Kangana Ranaut’s “Generation Gutter” remark about Gen Z protesters, calling it “very shameful”. He urged public figures to weigh their words carefully, stressing that young audiences and the wider public play a crucial role in an actor’s success.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sonu Sood criticized Kangana Ranaut's
  • Kangana had labeled Gen Z CJP protesters
  • Sonu stressed actors rely on young audiences for success.
  • He urged public figures to weigh words carefully.

Sonu Sood has criticised Kangana Ranaut’s remarks about people involved in the CJP protests, saying such comments were inappropriate. Kangana had described a section of Gen Z protesters as “Generation Gutter” in Instagram Stories, triggering criticism online. Sonu, while speaking to the media, said he had not heard her complete statement but stressed that young audiences play a major role in actor success. He urged public figures everywhere to think carefully before choosing their words. His response adds another voice to the debate, which has already seen exchanges between Kangana, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das and founder Abhijeet Dipke on social media.

Sonu Sood Reacts To Kangana

Speaking to the media, Sonu Sood made it clear that he had not heard Kangana Ranaut’s complete statement. However, he said actors should remember the role audiences, particularly young people, play in building their careers. “I haven’t heard her statement. But I feel that these young people are the ones who make actors, and they are the ones who help you reach this position,” he said.

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Sonu went on to stress that public support remains important for anyone working in the entertainment industry. “As long as they stand by you, you will continue to thrive. If they are not with you, it becomes difficult. That’s why everyone should be taken along,” he added. When asked directly about Kangana’s description of Gen Z as “Generation Gutter”, Sonu gave a stronger response.“If she has said that, then I think it is very shameful. It should not have been said,” he remarked.

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‘Tol Mol Ke Bol’

Sonu also called for greater caution when celebrities comment on public issues. Referring to a common Hindi saying, he said, “There is a saying, ‘Tol mol ke bol’ (weigh your words before speaking). It is very important to think carefully before you speak because the public is another form of God.”

His comments come as Kangana’s remarks continue to be debated on social media. The actor had criticised a section of young people associated with the CJP protests and questioned their approach to independence and responsibility. In her Instagram Stories, Kangana referred to some of the protesters as “Generation Gutter” and alleged that they promoted lifestyles involving “drugs, drinks, or endless body counts” while remaining financially dependent on their parents.

She also argued that independence should involve financial responsibility and pointed to women who, in her view, build unconventional careers and make decisions independently.

Kangana’s Remarks Trigger Debate

Kangana’s comments have since led to a public exchange involving CJP spokesperson Saurav Das and founder Abhijeet Dipke. The discussion has largely centred on her criticism of young protesters and her views on personal independence. Sonu Sood’s intervention brings a different perspective to the controversy. Rather than addressing the wider political dispute, he focused on the relationship between actors and their audiences and warned public figures to be mindful of the language they use.

With reactions continuing online, Kangana’s “Generation Gutter” remark remains at the centre of the debate, while Sonu’s comments have added another prominent voice to the conversation. For now, the controversy continues to unfold across social media, with both the protesters’ movement and the statements around it attracting attention from the entertainment industry.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Sonu Sood say about Kangana Ranaut's remarks?

Sonu Sood criticized Kangana Ranaut's comments, stressing that public figures should think carefully before speaking. He also highlighted the crucial role young audiences play in an actor's success.

What controversial statement did Kangana Ranaut make?

Kangana Ranaut referred to a section of Gen Z protesters as “Generation Gutter” in her Instagram Stories. She questioned their approach to independence and responsibility.

How did Sonu Sood react to the 'Generation Gutter' comment specifically?

Sonu Sood called the “Generation Gutter” remark “very shameful” and stated it should not have been said. He emphasized the importance of weighing words carefully before speaking.

Why did Sonu Sood emphasize the importance of young audiences?

Sonu Sood noted that young people are instrumental in building actors' careers and helping them achieve their position. He stated that continued public support, especially from youth, is vital for success in the entertainment industry.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kangana Ranaut Controversy Sonu Sood KANGANA RANAUT Gen Z Protesters CJP Protests Generation Gutter Sonu Sood Reaction
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