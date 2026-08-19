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English NewsNewsIndia‘Legal Cockroaches’ To Protest Against Bar Council Chairman Tomorrow

‘Legal Cockroaches’ To Protest Against Bar Council Chairman Tomorrow

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 19 Aug 2026 09:51 PM (IST)

The ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ has said that “legal cockroaches” will unite to protest against Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra tomorrow at 10 am, demanding his resignation.

The statement said the protest has been called by the All India Young Advocates Association. It also said the Bombay Bar Association has called for Mishra’s resignation.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Aug 2026 09:51 PM (IST)
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