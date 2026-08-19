‘Legal Cockroaches’ To Protest Against Bar Council Chairman Tomorrow

The ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ has said that “legal cockroaches” will unite to protest against Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra tomorrow at 10 am, demanding his resignation.

The statement said the protest has been called by the All India Young Advocates Association. It also said the Bombay Bar Association has called for Mishra’s resignation.

🚨#ProtestAlert 🚨



It seems the Legal Cockroaches have united and will be protesting against the Chairman of the Bar Council of India tomorrow at 10 AM and demanding his resignation.



The protest has been called by the All India Young Advocates Association. I support any form of… pic.twitter.com/NLJuXR7fpU — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) August 19, 2026