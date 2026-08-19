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English NewsNewsPak Summons US Chargé d’Affaires After Ambassador Gor Calls J&K Part Of India

Pak Summons US Chargé d’Affaires After Ambassador Gor Calls J&K Part Of India

Pakistan summons US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker after Ambassador Sergio Gor calls Jammu and Kashmir an important part of India.

Written By : Shivank Mishra |  Edited By: Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 19 Aug 2026 10:27 PM (IST)
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  • US Ambassador met J&K CM, discussed economic cooperation.

Pakistan has reacted strongly to US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor’s remarks referring to Jammu and Kashmir as an important part of India. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry summoned US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker in Islamabad and lodged a formal protest over Gor’s comments.

Pakistan Objects To Gor’s Remark

In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognised disputed territory whose final status remains to be decided in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Islamabad also claimed that Gor’s remarks were inconsistent with what it described as the United States’ long-standing position on the Kashmir dispute.

Also Read: US Ambassador Sergio Gor Calls J&K 'Important Part Of India' During First Srinagar

Gor Meets Omar Abdullah

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar during his maiden visit to the Union Territory since taking charge. Their discussions focused on India-US ties, particularly economic cooperation and potential opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Gor described the talks as “very good” and said follow-up discussions would take place in Washington and New Delhi. He also praised Kashmir’s natural beauty, describing it as an “incredibly beautiful place” and expressing his enthusiasm about visiting the region for the first time.

Abdullah had earlier said that matters concerning Jammu and Kashmir would have to be addressed by the Indian government in New Delhi, rather than Srinagar. He said he would discuss the Union Territory with Gor but would not look to a foreign government to resolve its domestic issues

Also Read: Pakistan To Honour Two Indian Doctors Who Treated Jinnah, Kept His Illness Hidden From Public

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Published at : 19 Aug 2026 10:27 PM (IST)
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J & K Pakistan Sergio Gor
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