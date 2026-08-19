Nidhhi Agerwal Appears Before ED In Betting App Case, Questioned In Hyderabad

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Nidhhi Agerwal questioned by ED about illegal betting apps.

She previously faced CID questions in the betting inquiry.

Wider probe involves many celebrities promoting illegal gambling platforms.

Actor Nidhhi Agerwal has appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad for questioning in connection with an investigation into the alleged promotion of illegal betting apps. The actor, who was last seen alongside Prabhas in The Raja Saab, arrived at the ED office on Wednesday amid police security. Wearing a face mask, she avoided speaking to photographers before entering the premises. Her appearance comes months after she was questioned by the Hyderabad CID in the same matter after receiving a notice. The wider investigation has involved several celebrities and social media personalities accused of promoting betting platforms through their online accounts, according to authorities.

Nidhhi Agerwal Appears Before ED

Nidhhi was photographed arriving at the ED office in Hyderabad on Wednesday. An ANI video showed the actor stepping out of her car and walking towards the premises while being accompanied by several police personnel. She was wearing a face mask and did not stop to speak with paparazzi gathered outside the office.

The ED questioning comes months after Nidhhi appeared before the Hyderabad CID in connection with the same investigation. She had earlier been served a notice as part of the inquiry into alleged promotions of illegal betting applications. Authorities are continuing to examine the involvement of celebrities and influencers who are alleged to have promoted such platforms.

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What Is The Betting App Investigation?

The case began after businessman PM Phanindra Sarma filed a complaint at Hyderabad's Miyapur Police Station on March 19 last year. According to the complaint, several celebrities and influencers had allegedly promoted online gambling platforms on social media. Sarma claimed that conversations with young people in his community made him aware of individuals who had been encouraged to put money into such apps after seeing promotional content from public figures.

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The complaint alleged that the platforms violated provisions of the Public Gambling Act of 1867. Following the complaint, the Telangana Police registered an FIR naming several prominent personalities. The list includes Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda and Manchu Lakshmi, among others. According to the information provided, 21 celebrities have so far been booked in connection with the wider investigation.

The allegations are part of an ongoing inquiry, and being questioned or named in the case does not by itself establish criminal liability.

Supreme Court To Hear Online Betting Pleas

The investigation comes amid wider scrutiny of online betting and gambling platforms in India. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court said it would list pleas seeking stricter regulation of online and offline betting apps for final hearing. Meanwhile, the ED's questioning of Nidhhi marks another development in the ongoing probe. Further details about what was discussed during her appearance have not been made public.

Nidhhi was most recently seen in The Raja Saab, which also stars Prabhas. Her appearance before the agency is now likely to bring renewed attention to the wider betting app promotion investigation.