Tamil Nadu Assembly Row: Vijay Warns Of ‘Corruption Files’ From Previous DMK Regime

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chief Minister Vijay threatened revealing DMK corruption files amidst debate.

This followed clashes regarding Chief Minister's Office relocation tender.

CMO is relocating to improve amenities and host foreign delegations.

A day after a heated exchange between DMK and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leaders in the Tamil Nadu Assembly over an alleged tender to relocate the chief minister's office, another confrontation erupted on Wednesday over alleged irregularities in road-laying works.

Amid the heated debate, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay warned that he would reveal alleged corruption files from the previous DMK regime at an appropriate time.

“I will reveal the corruption files from the previous DMK regime at an appropriate time. I have two files on my desk. Don't force me to do it now,” Vijay said.

DMK, TVK Leaders Clash Over CMO Relocation

The latest confrontation came a day after DMK leader EV Velu and Tamil Nadu Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna exchanged words over alleged irregularities in a ₹5.54-crore tender for relocating the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Velu had raised the government's decision to shift the CMO during Tuesday's Assembly proceedings, pointing out that the tender process had been published in a newspaper but not on the official website.

Velu also alleged that people working at the Secretariat had asked him where they would rest and eat if the Chief Minister took over the proposed space. He urged Vijay to “take this into consideration.”

Why Is The CMO Being Relocated?

Fort St George in Chennai currently houses the Chief Minister's Office and the state Legislative Assembly.

The government plans to shift the CMO to Namakkal Kavignar Maaligai, a 10-storey building constructed by late former Chief Minister Kalaignar, within the same Secretariat complex.

TVK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Aadhav Arjuna rejected Velu's allegations, calling them an attempt to create doubt while appearing friendly.

Arjuna said the decision to relocate the CMO was taken because the existing office lacks basic amenities as well as a reception area for foreign delegations and other dignitaries visiting the Secretariat to meet the Chief Minister.

‘Not For TVK Chief’s Personal Luxury’: Arjuna

Defending Vijay, Arjuna said the decision was not intended to provide personal luxury to the TVK chief.

He said Vijay was humble enough to be comfortable even in a hotel or a van.

Arjuna also clarified that the tender process had not yet been completed, which he said was the reason it had not been published.

He further said contractors could increase their prices if the Schedule of Rates for the tender was made public immediately.

The TVK minister said the Vijay-led government would soon release a detailed White Paper on the matter.

Fresh Row Over Road-Laying Works

The CMO relocation controversy was followed by another ruckus in the Assembly on Wednesday over alleged discrepancies in road-laying works.

TVK and DMK leaders traded barbs during the debate, leading to a tense situation in the House.

It was during this exchange that Chief Minister Vijay issued his warning about revealing the alleged corruption files from the previous DMK regime.