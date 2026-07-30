Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Spotted With Mahesh Babu, Son Gautam In Hyderabad

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Mahesh Babu, son Gautam seen together.

They met at Mahesh Babu's AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad.

Priyanka is filming

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted alongside Mahesh Babu and his son Gautam at Hyderabad’s AMB Cinemas, sparking chatter. The group was seen arriving at the multiplex on Wednesday, but neither the stars nor their teams have revealed whether they attended a private screening or simply met after work. AMB Cinemas, owned by Mahesh, shared photos from the outing and called it a “truly star-studded evening”. Priyanka is in Hyderabad for the shoot of SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh. Nick has been accompanying her during parts of the India schedule, adding interest to their appearance together.

Priyanka Chopra And Mahesh Babu At AMB Cinemas

The unexpected gathering of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Mahesh Babu quickly caught the attention of fans after photos and videos from AMB Cinemas appeared on social media.

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The official Instagram account of the Hyderabad multiplex shared a photograph from their visit and wrote, “A truly star-studded evening at AMB Cinemas. The Globe Trotter Superstar @urstrulymahesh, Desi Girl Mandakini @priyankachopra and @nickjonas graced us with their presence for a memorable movie night. It was a pleasure hosting you all (sic).”

Mahesh’s son Gautam was also seen with the group, making the outing notable for the father-son appearance. However, there has been no confirmation about whether the celebrities watched a particular film or were simply catching up.

Varanasi Shoot Brings The Stars Together

Priyanka’s presence in Hyderabad is linked to the ongoing shoot of Varanasi, SS Rajamouli’s upcoming action-adventure starring Mahesh Babu in the lead.

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The film marks Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema after a considerable gap and brings her together with Rajamouli and Mahesh for the first time. Details about the plot are still being closely guarded, but the project has already generated considerable interest because of its ambitious scale and international setting.

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Nick Jonas has accompanied Priyanka during parts of her India schedule, while their family moments in the country have also received attention online. Mahesh, meanwhile, has been busy with the film’s extensive production. The actor’s meeting with Priyanka and Nick at a venue he owns has added another layer of interest to the project’s ongoing shoot.

Varanasi Release Date

Varanasi is being mounted as a major theatrical production, with the makers keeping most details about the story under wraps. The film is currently scheduled to release worldwide on April 7, 2027.

For now, the AMB Cinemas outing has given fans another glimpse of the stars behind one of Indian cinema’s most closely followed upcoming projects. Whether it was a movie night or a casual get-together, the appearance of Priyanka, Nick, Mahesh and Gautam was enough to get social media talking.