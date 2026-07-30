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English NewsEntertainmentPriyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Spotted With Mahesh Babu, Son Gautam In Hyderabad

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Spotted With Mahesh Babu, Son Gautam In Hyderabad

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted with Mahesh Babu and his son Gautam at Hyderabad’s AMB Cinemas. Their outing comes amid Priyanka’s ongoing Varanasi shoot, sparking fan interest in the stars’ rare get-together and the upcoming Rajamouli directorial.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 02:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Mahesh Babu, son Gautam seen together.
  • They met at Mahesh Babu's AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad.
  • Priyanka is filming

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted alongside Mahesh Babu and his son Gautam at Hyderabad’s AMB Cinemas, sparking chatter. The group was seen arriving at the multiplex on Wednesday, but neither the stars nor their teams have revealed whether they attended a private screening or simply met after work. AMB Cinemas, owned by Mahesh, shared photos from the outing and called it a “truly star-studded evening”. Priyanka is in Hyderabad for the shoot of SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh. Nick has been accompanying her during parts of the India schedule, adding interest to their appearance together.

Priyanka Chopra And Mahesh Babu At AMB Cinemas

The unexpected gathering of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Mahesh Babu quickly caught the attention of fans after photos and videos from AMB Cinemas appeared on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by NandGowli Kamlesh (@artistrybuzz_)

The official Instagram account of the Hyderabad multiplex shared a photograph from their visit and wrote, “A truly star-studded evening at AMB Cinemas. The Globe Trotter Superstar @urstrulymahesh, Desi Girl Mandakini @priyankachopra and @nickjonas graced us with their presence for a memorable movie night. It was a pleasure hosting you all (sic).”

Mahesh’s son Gautam was also seen with the group, making the outing notable for the father-son appearance. However, there has been no confirmation about whether the celebrities watched a particular film or were simply catching up.

Varanasi Shoot Brings The Stars Together

Priyanka’s presence in Hyderabad is linked to the ongoing shoot of Varanasi, SS Rajamouli’s upcoming action-adventure starring Mahesh Babu in the lead.

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The film marks Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema after a considerable gap and brings her together with Rajamouli and Mahesh for the first time. Details about the plot are still being closely guarded, but the project has already generated considerable interest because of its ambitious scale and international setting.

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Nick Jonas has accompanied Priyanka during parts of her India schedule, while their family moments in the country have also received attention online. Mahesh, meanwhile, has been busy with the film’s extensive production. The actor’s meeting with Priyanka and Nick at a venue he owns has added another layer of interest to the project’s ongoing shoot.

Varanasi Release Date

Varanasi is being mounted as a major theatrical production, with the makers keeping most details about the story under wraps. The film is currently scheduled to release worldwide on April 7, 2027.

For now, the AMB Cinemas outing has given fans another glimpse of the stars behind one of Indian cinema’s most closely followed upcoming projects. Whether it was a movie night or a casual get-together, the appearance of Priyanka, Nick, Mahesh and Gautam was enough to get social media talking.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was seen together at AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad?

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Mahesh Babu, and his son Gautam were spotted at Mahesh Babu's AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad. The gathering was described as a

Why is Priyanka Chopra currently in Hyderabad?

Priyanka Chopra is in Hyderabad for the shoot of SS Rajamouli's upcoming action-adventure film,

What is the release date for the film

The film

Was Nick Jonas also involved in the film project?

Nick Jonas has been accompanying Priyanka Chopra during parts of her India schedule. His appearance at AMB Cinemas was alongside Priyanka and Mahesh Babu, adding interest to their visit.

What is AMB Cinemas?

AMB Cinemas is a multiplex located in Hyderabad and is owned by actor Mahesh Babu. It was the venue for the recent star-studded evening with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 02:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Varanasi Mahesh Babu Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Hyderabad SS Rajamouli Gautam Ghattamaneni AMB Cinemas Varanasi Shoot
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