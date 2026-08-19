China ‘Entered 60 Km’ Into Arunachal? Rijiju Rejects Claim, Calls Videos ‘Misinformation’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Minister Rijiju dismissed claims of China's 60km Arunachal intrusion.

Undemarcated border causes claims, not Chinese occupation of villages.

India strengthens border security, reaffirms Arunachal's integral status.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday (August 19) dismissed claims that China has entered 60 km into Arunachal Pradesh, saying such allegations and videos being circulated to support them are incorrect.

“Those who claim China has entered 60 km and share various videos to defame us are wrong,” Rijiju told news agency IANS.

Rijiju Acknowledges Border Concerns

Rijiju, however, said there is a border-related issue in Arunachal Pradesh, with some villagers expressing concern over the situation. He said the concern is valid because the border has not been demarcated.

He said the lack of demarcation has led to claims over certain areas, but stressed that this should not be interpreted as China having occupied any Indian village.

India-China Border issue is a serious subject. Do not make false claim on such sensitive matter. We don't want to repeat the past mistakes. Govt will address the concern of the local people and protect Indian Territory. pic.twitter.com/AZXTMUlujm — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 19, 2026

“This situation should not be interpreted to mean that China has occupied any Indian village. He explained that China claims certain areas because there is no demarcation. So, it's not like they (China) came and occupied our village. That's not the case. They have their eyes on some land because there is no demarcation,” Rijiju said.

‘Our Land Extends Further’: Rijiju

Rijiju said India’s territory extends further, while people living on the Chinese side, including Tibetans and locals, also claim that their land extends deeper into the area, leading to confusion.

“Our land extends further. People in villages on the Chinese side, including Tibetans and locals, claim that their land extends much deeper into this area. Hence the confusion. Lying like this, claiming they have entered 60 km inside. Posting pictures from Bangladesh or other places that have nothing to do with this, just to claim that the Chinese army has entered 60 km inside Arunachal Pradesh. Spreading such misinformation demoralizes our army personnel and security forces deployed there. It creates confusion in the country. This is not right,” Rijiju said.

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India Strengthens Border Security

Rijiju said India has strengthened security along the border, with the Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) increasing patrols in the area.

His remarks come as the Indian government has decided to identify 27 places and geographical features in Arunachal Pradesh with standard names on official Survey of India maps.

The move follows China's repeated attempts to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh. India has repeatedly maintained that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of the country.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also stressed that maintaining peace and stability along the Line of Control is essential for the overall India-China relationship.

‘Arunachal Pradesh Is An Integral Part Of India’

The Indian government has stated that the situation along the border will have an impact on broader bilateral relations between India and China.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing on August 11, “I want to reiterate several times that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India. This is a fact that is self-evident. I want to emphasize that nothing can change this undeniable reality.”

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