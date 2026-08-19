India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesIs BTS Suga Dating Go Ara? Fans Spot Similarities In Their Barcelona Photos

Is BTS Suga Dating Go Ara? Fans Spot Similarities In Their Barcelona Photos

BTS Suga and actress Go Ara have sparked dating rumours after fans spotted similarities in their Barcelona posts. While social media users continue analysing the alleged clues.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 19 Aug 2026 05:48 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Suga and Go Ara are subject to dating speculation.
  • Fans compared Barcelona social media posts, fueling rumours.
  • Similar backgrounds, outfits sparked theories, but remain unconfirmed.
  • Neither artist nor agencies have addressed these fan claims.

BTS member Suga, also known as Min Yoongi, has become the subject of dating speculation involving South Korean actress Go Ara. Social media discussions intensified on August 19 after fans began comparing posts the two reportedly shared from Barcelona. Similar backgrounds, outfits and accessories have fuelled theories that they may have travelled together. However, there is no confirmed evidence that Suga and Go Ara are dating, and neither the artists nor their agencies have publicly addressed the speculation. The rumours have nevertheless spread quickly online, with fans debating whether the similarities point to a relationship or are simply coincidences involving two celebrities visiting the same destination.

How Did Suga And Go Ara Dating Rumours Begin?

The speculation reportedly began when fans compared Instagram content posted by Suga and Go Ara from Barcelona. Suga is said to have shared photographs from the Spanish city on July 2, including an image featuring the Sagrada Família. Fans then noticed that Go Ara had also posted content from the same landmark around the same time.

Online discussions quickly moved beyond the location, with some users pointing out similarities they believe can be seen in the pair's clothing and accessories. These observations led some fans to suggest that the two may have been travelling together. However, there are no publicly available photographs showing Suga and Go Ara together in Barcelona. Their posts also do not establish that they were in the same place at the same time.

ALSO READ | Nidhhi Agerwal Appears Before ED In Betting App Case, Questioned In Hyderabad

Suga's reported visit to Spain also coincided with BTS' ARIRANG World Tour dates in Madrid on June 26 and 27. There is no confirmed information explaining Go Ara's reason for being in Spain.

What Are Fans Saying About The Rumours?

As the theory gained attention, fans began sharing posts describing what they considered possible clues. Some argued that the matching location and timing appeared unusual, while others pointed out that the Sagrada Família is a major tourist attraction and that similar travel posts cannot establish a romantic relationship.

ALSO READ | Prakash Raj Supports CJP After Hingoli School Protest, Says ‘Dimagi Bano, Andhbhakt Nahi’

Go Ara's Instagram account also attracted comments about the speculation. She later appeared to have disabled comments on her posts, although there is no confirmation that the decision was connected to the dating rumours. Some ARMYs have defended both celebrities and stressed that Suga is entitled to a private life.

One supporter wrote, "Yoongi is a grown man, and if he wants to be in a relationship, he can. He deserves to be happy and loved, just like the rest of us. Girl, you are beautiful, kind, and an amazing actress. Don't let the fandom scare you; they're only jealous. ARMYs who love and appreciate Yoongi will support him in anything he does. We just ask that you always love him unconditionally because he deserves the absolute best. Beautiful pictures btw!"

Another fan commented, "If it's true, then ARMY loves u. We love our Yoongi. Pls taka care of him." A separate post questioned the speculation, saying, "Can't the celebrities go abroad on the same day? I mean they have their individual life and dating? Going on the same day means dating!! Leave them alone even if they have nothing to do with us; privacy really matters."

Another netizen responded, "The clouds are different. Even if it's on the same date, obviously not at the same time." Meanwhile, other fans kept the conversation light by bringing back the familiar "Yoongi marry me" phrase.

What Is Go Ara’s Connection To BTS?

Go Ara already has a connection to BTS through V, also known as Kim Taehyung. The actress starred alongside him in the 2016 historical drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, which marked V's acting debut. Go Ara played Ah-ro, the drama's female lead, while V portrayed Han Sung, a young member of the Hwarang. The pair shared several scenes and appeared together during promotional activities for the series.

That connection, however, does not provide evidence of any relationship between Go Ara and Suga. At present, there are no known public photographs or confirmed public interactions between Suga and Go Ara that establish the dating claims. For now, the speculation remains fan-driven, with the alleged Barcelona similarities being the main focus of the online discussion. Neither Suga nor Go Ara has confirmed the rumours.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the dating rumors between Suga and Go Ara begin?

Speculation started when fans compared Instagram posts from Suga and Go Ara from Barcelona. They noted similar locations like the Sagrada Família and, later, alleged similarities in clothing and accessories.

Is there any confirmed evidence that Suga and Go Ara are dating?

No, there is no confirmed evidence that Suga and Go Ara are dating. Neither the artists nor their agencies have publicly addressed the speculation.

What is Go Ara's connection to BTS?

Go Ara starred alongside BTS member V in the 2016 historical drama

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 19 Aug 2026 05:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Min Yoongi BTS Suga Go Ara Suga Go Ara Dating Rumours BTS Dating Rumours Suga Barcelona Photos Go Ara Barcelona Suga Instagram
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Is BTS Suga Dating Go Ara? Fans Spot Similarities In Their Barcelona Photos
Is BTS Suga Dating Go Ara? Fans Spot Similarities In Their Barcelona Photos
Celebrities
Nidhhi Agerwal Appears Before ED In Betting App Case, Questioned In Hyderabad
Nidhhi Agerwal Appears Before ED In Betting App Case, Questioned In Hyderabad
Celebrities
Prakash Raj Supports CJP After Hingoli School Protest, Says ‘Dimagi Bano, Andhbhakt Nahi’
Prakash Raj Supports CJP After Hingoli School Protest, Says ‘Dimagi Bano, Andhbhakt Nahi’
Celebrities
Kartik Aaryan Suffers Serious Knee Injury On Kabir Khan Film Set, Surgery Planned
Kartik Aaryan Suffers Serious Knee Injury On Kabir Khan Film Set, Surgery Planned
Advertisement

Videos

BIG BREAKING: Tejashwi Yadav to Lead RJD’s Raj Bhavan March in Support of Student Protest
EXPRESSWAY CONTROVERSY: Workers Use ‘Jugaad’ to Clear Waterlogging, Congress Takes Dig
STUDENT PROTEST: Students Protest Teacher Shortage, Poor Food and Alleged Assaults in Unnao
BIG BREAKING: Imran Masood and Ashu Malik Clash During Saharanpur Disha Meeting
Satyendar Jain Arrest: Former Delhi Minister to Appear in Court
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget