India Beat Pakistan 5-3 In Hockey World Cup After 16-Year Wait

India defeated Pakistan 5-3 in a thrilling Pool D clash at Amstelveen Stadium in the Netherlands on Wednesday, ending a 16-year wait for a World Cup meeting between the two sides. The last time India and Pakistan faced each other at the tournament was in 2010 in Delhi, when India won 4-1. Sixteen years later, India once again emerged victorious, securing a place in the next round while Pakistan were eliminated from the competition.

India Strike Early

India made a commanding start, scoring twice in the opening quarter. Captain Harmanpreet Singh put India ahead in the fifth minute before Abhishek doubled the advantage in the 11th minute.

The second quarter produced four goals as Pakistan fought back. Harmanpreet scored again in the 21st minute, while Hannan Shahid opened Pakistan's account a minute later. Abhishek restored India's two-goal cushion in the 24th minute, but Sufyan Khan struck in the 25th to make it 4-2 at half-time.

The match also saw four green cards, with two shown to players from each side. India's Aditya Arjun received the only yellow card of the contest.

Pakistan Fight Back Too Late

Pakistan needed a strong third quarter to get back into the contest, but India extended their lead instead. Hardik Singh converted a penalty corner in the 35th minute to make it 5-2.

Pakistan continued to push in the final quarter and Hannan Shahid scored his second goal in the 46th minute. However, the late strike came too late to change the result as India held on for a 5-3 victory.

The result sends India into the next round after two wins from three Pool D matches, giving them six points. Pakistan, meanwhile, exit the tournament without a win. They suffered two defeats and drew one of their three matches, bringing their World Cup campaign to an end.