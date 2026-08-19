‘Don’t Give Me Character Lessons’: Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Baba Ramdev

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Baba Ramdev criticized Kangana Ranaut's 'generation gutter' remark.

Ranaut retaliated, citing Ramdev's Supreme Court misleading ads.

She rejected his character assessment, defending her own integrity.

This exchange reignited focus on her controversial earlier comments.

Kangana Ranaut has responded sharply to Baba Ramdev after the yoga guru criticised her controversial ‘generation gutter’ remark about some young people and women. Ramdev reportedly described the statement as a reflection of a ‘corrupted mind’ and questioned the actor-turned-politician’s past and upbringing. Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Kangana hit back at him, bringing up the Supreme Court’s 2024 proceedings against Ramdev and Patanjali over misleading advertisements. She also rejected his comments about her character and said she would not accept lessons from him. The exchange has now triggered fresh attention around Kangana’s earlier comments and her subsequent clarification.

Kangana Ranaut Responds To Baba Ramdev

Kangana reacted to Ramdev’s remarks through a series of Instagram Stories, taking aim at him personally while referring to the Supreme Court’s action against him and Patanjali. “Baba ji don't day dream about my jawani or bedroom. One can only assume based on rumours and gossip. At least mujhe kabhi Supreme Court se fatkar nahi lagi for false/fraud efficacy claims (I never got scolded by the Supreme Court) based on hard facts, not some gossip or assumptions,” she wrote.

She followed it with another pointed message: “So don't give me character lessons. Tumse toh bahut zyada behtar hai mera character (My character is far better than yours), no fraud detected here.”

What Did Baba Ramdev Say?

According to Aaj Tak, Ramdev was asked about Kangana’s comments describing a section of young people as ‘generation gutter’. Rather than discussing the remark at length, he questioned her background and said he did not want to comment further about her. “What was her childhood like? What was her youth like? What were her past accomplishments like? I don't want to talk about such people. Calling the youth ‘generation gutter’ is a sign of a corrupted mind,” Ramdev said.

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Kangana had earlier faced criticism after describing certain young protesters and women as ‘generation gutter’, accusing them of adopting Westernised attitudes. She later clarified that she was not referring to an entire generation or all protesters.

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Why Did Kangana Mention The Supreme Court?

Kangana’s reference to the Supreme Court relates to proceedings against Ramdev and Patanjali in 2024 over misleading advertisements. The Supreme Court had taken action after Patanjali was accused of continuing advertisements that made claims about curing diseases and questioned modern medicine despite an earlier undertaking to stop such promotions. Ramdev and Patanjali managing director Acharya Balkrishna were subsequently asked to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated.

Ramdev later tendered an unconditional apology before the Supreme Court over the matter. Meanwhile, Kangana has clarified that her earlier ‘generation gutter’ comment was not aimed at everyone involved in the Jantar Mantar protest over the NEET-UG paper leak. She said she was specifically referring to “some people or some women”.

The latest exchange between Kangana and Ramdev has brought her controversial comments back into focus, with both public figures now trading pointed remarks over character, accountability and their respective statements.