Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A viral video shows a woman confronting security at Minimarg.

Woman alleged locked gates and lack of information for tourists.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has reacted to a viral video from Kargil in which a woman, apparently frustrated after being stopped at the Minimarg check post, was heard saying, “We are Gen-Z and we won't tolerate this nonsense.” Abdullah responded to the remark, saying the phrase “we are Gen Z” has become the new “jaantay nahin ho mera baap kaun hai”. He warned that using the phrase as a threat at every perceived slight could quickly erode the goodwill associated with Gen Z. The video surfaced after tourists were reportedly stopped on the Minimarg-Zoji La-Sonamarg road due to travel restrictions.

Omar Abdullah’s Reaction

Reacting to the video, Omar Abdullah wrote that the phrase “we are Gen Z” has become the new “jaantay nahin ho mera baap kaun hai”.

The woman was filmed confronting security personnel while expressing frustration over the delay and the lack of information at the spot.

This “we are Gen Z” has become the new “jaantay nahin ho mera baap kaun hai”. The quickest way to erode any Gen Z goodwill is to start using it as a threat at the slightest perceived affront. https://t.co/ya5OJTgxIn — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 19, 2026

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Woman Confronts Security

In the viral video, the woman can be heard questioning officials at the location over the arrangements and the prolonged wait. She also alleges that the gate had been locked and questions why no one was available to take responsibility or provide an explanation.

The woman then says that such treatment had been meted out to Kashmiris and alleges that it was now also being done to tourists from outside the region.

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