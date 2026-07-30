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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesBishnoi Community Steps Up Protest Against 'Kala Hiran', Seeks Ban On Film

Bishnoi Community Steps Up Protest Against 'Kala Hiran', Seeks Ban On Film

'Kala Hiran' row has intensified as the Bishnoi community demands a ban, alleging the film tarnishes its image. The demand comes after the Delhi High Court ordered the makers to remove the teaser.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 03:08 PM (IST)
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  • Mahasabha questions filmmaker's threat claims as publicity stunts.

The controversy surrounding filmmaker Amit Jani's upcoming film Kala Hiran has intensified, with the Bishnoi community now openly opposing its release. The latest development comes shortly after the Delhi High Court directed the makers to remove the film's teaser during proceedings related to a petition filed by Salman Khan. The All India Bishnoi Mahasabha has now demanded a complete ban on the film, alleging that it misrepresents the community and portrays its members in a negative light. The organisation's National President, Devendra Budhiya, also claimed that Amit Jani is not a member of the Bishnoi community and accused him of attempting to tarnish its image through the film.

Bishnoi Mahasabha Alleges Film Misrepresents Community

Speaking on the issue, Devendra Budhiya said the Bishnoi community regards the blackbuck as sacred and has always stood for the protection of wildlife. While acknowledging that the blackbuck poaching case involving Salman Khan is a separate matter, he alleged that Kala Hiran wrongly portrays the community and its youth as gangsters.

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According to Budhiya, such a portrayal could damage the community's reputation both in India and abroad. He further urged the Central and state governments to prevent the film's release, arguing that it could mislead audiences about the Bishnoi community's values and traditions.

Questions Raised Over Publicity Claims As Court Orders Teaser Removal

Budhiya also questioned Amit Jani's claims that his life was under threat, alleging that such statements were being used to generate publicity for the film. He claimed that reports of threatening phone calls were exaggerated to create buzz around the project.

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Reiterating that the Bishnoi community does not support violence, he said any opposition to the film would be pursued through democratic and legal means.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court, while hearing Salman Khan's petition, reportedly pulled up the film's producer and director and directed them to remove the teaser. The court's intervention has added another layer to the growing controversy surrounding Kala Hiran, with the debate over the film continuing to gather momentum.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does the Bishnoi community plan to oppose the film's release?

The Bishnoi community stated they would pursue any opposition through democratic and legal means. They do not support violence in their efforts to prevent the film's release.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 03:08 PM (IST)
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Amit Jani Kala Hiran
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