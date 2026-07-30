Bishnoi Community Steps Up Protest Against 'Kala Hiran', Seeks Ban On Film

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mahasabha questions filmmaker's threat claims as publicity stunts.

The controversy surrounding filmmaker Amit Jani's upcoming film Kala Hiran has intensified, with the Bishnoi community now openly opposing its release. The latest development comes shortly after the Delhi High Court directed the makers to remove the film's teaser during proceedings related to a petition filed by Salman Khan. The All India Bishnoi Mahasabha has now demanded a complete ban on the film, alleging that it misrepresents the community and portrays its members in a negative light. The organisation's National President, Devendra Budhiya, also claimed that Amit Jani is not a member of the Bishnoi community and accused him of attempting to tarnish its image through the film.

Bishnoi Mahasabha Alleges Film Misrepresents Community

Speaking on the issue, Devendra Budhiya said the Bishnoi community regards the blackbuck as sacred and has always stood for the protection of wildlife. While acknowledging that the blackbuck poaching case involving Salman Khan is a separate matter, he alleged that Kala Hiran wrongly portrays the community and its youth as gangsters.

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According to Budhiya, such a portrayal could damage the community's reputation both in India and abroad. He further urged the Central and state governments to prevent the film's release, arguing that it could mislead audiences about the Bishnoi community's values and traditions.

Questions Raised Over Publicity Claims As Court Orders Teaser Removal

Budhiya also questioned Amit Jani's claims that his life was under threat, alleging that such statements were being used to generate publicity for the film. He claimed that reports of threatening phone calls were exaggerated to create buzz around the project.

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Reiterating that the Bishnoi community does not support violence, he said any opposition to the film would be pursued through democratic and legal means.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court, while hearing Salman Khan's petition, reportedly pulled up the film's producer and director and directed them to remove the teaser. The court's intervention has added another layer to the growing controversy surrounding Kala Hiran, with the debate over the film continuing to gather momentum.