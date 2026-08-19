Rahul Gandhi Says ‘Modi And Amit Shah Are Finished’, CWC Passes Vande Mataram Resolution

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English NewsNewsIndiaCongress CWC Passes Vande Mataram Resolution; Rahul Gandhi Says ‘Modi And Amit Shah Are Finished’

Congress CWC Passes Vande Mataram Resolution; Rahul Gandhi Says ‘Modi And Amit Shah Are Finished’

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also addressed the meeting, stressing party unity and the need to strengthen the organisation.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 19 Aug 2026 08:32 PM (IST)
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  • Gandhi urged transparency in education, fighting for student issues.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Wednesday (August 19) passed a resolution on Vande Mataram, calling for the singing of the song’s two verses.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also addressed the meeting, stressing party unity and the need to strengthen the organisation.

‘Our Unity Is Our Ideology, Our Strength’: Rahul Gandhi

During the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said, “Modi and Amit Shah are finished. Unity in our party is a great strength. Look at how Mamata Banerjee's party disintegrated. Our unity is our ideology, our strength.”

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Rahul Gandhi On Student Issues

Gandhi also spoke to the four Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states and called for greater transparency in the education system.

“Maintain transparency in the education system. Strengthen the structure. Students should not be harmed. The youth of this country are our strength. The student issue will be raised across the country. The fight for students will be fought on every front, everywhere,” he told the Chief Ministers.

The Congress leader said students should not be harmed and stressed that the party would take up student-related issues across the country.

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Before You Go

BIG BREAKING: Tejashwi Yadav to Lead RJD’s Raj Bhavan March in Support of Student Protest

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Rahul Gandhi's message regarding student issues?

He called for greater transparency in the education system, stressing that students should not be harmed. The party plans to raise student issues across the country.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Aug 2026 08:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Congress CWC PM Modi CONGRESS AMIT SHAH : Rahul Gandhi Modi And Amit Shah Are Finished Vande Mataram Resolution Passed
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