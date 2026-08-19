Rahul Gandhi Says ‘Modi And Amit Shah Are Finished’, CWC Passes Vande Mataram Resolution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gandhi urged transparency in education, fighting for student issues.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Wednesday (August 19) passed a resolution on Vande Mataram, calling for the singing of the song’s two verses.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also addressed the meeting, stressing party unity and the need to strengthen the organisation.

‘Our Unity Is Our Ideology, Our Strength’: Rahul Gandhi

During the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said, “Modi and Amit Shah are finished. Unity in our party is a great strength. Look at how Mamata Banerjee's party disintegrated. Our unity is our ideology, our strength.”

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Rahul Gandhi On Student Issues

Gandhi also spoke to the four Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states and called for greater transparency in the education system.

“Maintain transparency in the education system. Strengthen the structure. Students should not be harmed. The youth of this country are our strength. The student issue will be raised across the country. The fight for students will be fought on every front, everywhere,” he told the Chief Ministers.

The Congress leader said students should not be harmed and stressed that the party would take up student-related issues across the country.

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