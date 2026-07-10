Priyanka Chopra Makes Stylish Wimbledon Appearance, FaceTimes Nick Jonas From Royal Box

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Priyanka Chopra attended Wimbledon semi-finals from prestigious Royal Box.

FaceTimed husband Nick Jonas, sharing Centre Court experience live.

She wore a sophisticated beige dress with coordinated headscarf.

Chopra intently watched match, showing animated reactions to action.

Global icon Priyanka Chopda has added a touch of glamour to Wimbledon, making a stylish appearance at the women's semi-finals at the All England Club in London. While husband Nick Jonas couldn't attend in person this year, the actress made sure he didn't miss out, sharing the Centre Court experience with him through a FaceTime call from the Royal Box.

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Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Wimbledon From The Royal Box

Priyanka was among the notable guests seated in the prestigious Royal Box at Centre Court during Thursday's women's semi-finals. At one point, she was spotted on a FaceTime call with Nick Jonas, giving him a live view of the match and allowing him to be part of the experience despite being away.

The actress embraced understated elegance for the sporting event, choosing a sophisticated beige dress paired with a coordinated headscarf. She completed her look with minimal accessories, creating a refined and timeless Wimbledon ensemble.

Lol, literally was ONE second and is everywhere 🤣

Hilarious, and her face, is very sweet tho 😍#PriyankaChopra #NickJonas pic.twitter.com/ZOxhCFPHTH — NP LEGΛCY 🇨🇴🫰🏽 (@np_legacy) July 9, 2026

Actress Fully Immersed In Centre Court Action

Before taking her seat, Priyanka was seen warmly greeting actress Cynthia Erivo. Once play began, however, her focus shifted entirely to the match, with photographers capturing her animated reactions throughout the contest.

She watched the action alongside several distinguished guests, including Lady Helen Taylor, Lily James, Darcey Bussell, Anna Maxwell Martin and Emily Maitlis, joining fellow spectators in enthusiastically reacting to key moments on court.

@priyankachopra appreciating every point of Muchova and Gauff's Centre Court epic 👏 pic.twitter.com/5q6BDGPV7m — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2026

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Priyanka Chopra's Upcoming Film

Away from Centre Court, Priyanka is preparing for her next big-screen release. She will soon be seen in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, where she will portray Mandakini.

The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Last year, SS Rajamouli unveiled the film's title and introduced Mahesh Babu's character, who was shown riding an ox while holding a trishul.

Varanasi is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on April 7, 2027.