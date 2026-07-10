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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesPriyanka Chopra Makes Stylish Wimbledon Appearance, FaceTimes Nick Jonas From Royal Box

Priyanka Chopra Makes Stylish Wimbledon Appearance, FaceTimes Nick Jonas From Royal Box

Priyanka Chopra made a stylish appearance at Wimbledon women's semi-finals, watching from the Royal Box and sharing the Centre Court action with husband Nick Jonas through a FaceTime call.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 09:40 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Priyanka Chopra attended Wimbledon semi-finals from prestigious Royal Box.
  • FaceTimed husband Nick Jonas, sharing Centre Court experience live.
  • She wore a sophisticated beige dress with coordinated headscarf.
  • Chopra intently watched match, showing animated reactions to action.

Global icon Priyanka Chopda has added a touch of glamour to Wimbledon, making a stylish appearance at the women's semi-finals at the All England Club in London. While husband Nick Jonas couldn't attend in person this year, the actress made sure he didn't miss out, sharing the Centre Court experience with him through a FaceTime call from the Royal Box.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor's Mehendi Features Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's Nickname; Internet Is In Awe

Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Wimbledon From The Royal Box

Priyanka was among the notable guests seated in the prestigious Royal Box at Centre Court during Thursday's women's semi-finals. At one point, she was spotted on a FaceTime call with Nick Jonas, giving him a live view of the match and allowing him to be part of the experience despite being away.

The actress embraced understated elegance for the sporting event, choosing a sophisticated beige dress paired with a coordinated headscarf. She completed her look with minimal accessories, creating a refined and timeless Wimbledon ensemble.

Actress Fully Immersed In Centre Court Action

Before taking her seat, Priyanka was seen warmly greeting actress Cynthia Erivo. Once play began, however, her focus shifted entirely to the match, with photographers capturing her animated reactions throughout the contest.

She watched the action alongside several distinguished guests, including Lady Helen Taylor, Lily James, Darcey Bussell, Anna Maxwell Martin and Emily Maitlis, joining fellow spectators in enthusiastically reacting to key moments on court.

ALSO READ: 'She Wanted To Hit Me In The Chest': Govinda Enters Lock Upp 2, Takes A Playful Dig At Sunita Ahuja In New Promo

Priyanka Chopra's Upcoming Film

Away from Centre Court, Priyanka is preparing for her next big-screen release. She will soon be seen in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, where she will portray Mandakini.

The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Last year, SS Rajamouli unveiled the film's title and introduced Mahesh Babu's character, who was shown riding an ox while holding a trishul.

Varanasi is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on April 7, 2027.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did Priyanka Chopra make an appearance?

Priyanka Chopra attended the women's semi-finals at the All England Club in London. She was seated in the prestigious Royal Box at Centre Court.

How did Priyanka Chopra include Nick Jonas in the Wimbledon experience?

Priyanka FaceTimed Nick Jonas from the Royal Box, sharing a live view of the match. He couldn't attend in person this year.

What did Priyanka Chopra wear to Wimbledon?

She embraced understated elegance, choosing a sophisticated beige dress paired with a coordinated headscarf. Her look was completed with minimal accessories.

What is Priyanka Chopra's upcoming film?

Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen in SS Rajamouli's film, Varanasi.

When is the release date for Priyanka Chopra's film?

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming film will release on April 7, 2027.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 08:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra ENtertainment News Wimbledon 2026 Wimbledon Women's Semi Finals
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