Janhvi Kapoor's Mehendi Features Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's Nickname; Internet Is In Awe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Janhvi Kapoor displayed

The public gesture at Anshula's reception gained significant notice.

She previously displayed affection with named necklace and T-shirt.

Shikhar Pahariya, her rumored boyfriend, is a professional polo player.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has once again expressed her affection for her rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. The actress recently had his nickname written in her mehendi, catching everyone's attention during her appearance at sister Anshula Kapoor's wedding reception.

Janhvi attended the celebration in a stunning silk saree designed by Manish Malhotra, paired with a strapless blouse. Her elegant traditional look received widespread praise from fans. However, it was her intricate mehendi that became the biggest talking point, with all eyes drawn to her hands.

Janhvi Kapoor's Mehendi Grabs Attention

The highlight of Janhvi Kapoor's look was the name 'Shikhu' written in Hindi within her mehendi. 'Shikhu' is the nickname of her rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, making the gesture another public display of affection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

The actress also shared a series of beautiful photographs on Instagram, where she can be seen proudly flaunting her mehendi. The pictures have quickly gone viral across social media, with fans taking notice of the personalised detail.

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Janhvi Has Expressed Her Love Before

This is not the first time Janhvi has openly showcased her affection for Shikhar. Earlier, she was seen wearing a necklace featuring a pendant with his name.

More recently, a photograph of the actress in a night suit went viral on social media. Fans noticed that the T-shirt she was wearing also featured the name of her rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya.

Who Is Shikhar Pahariya?

Although Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have not officially confirmed their relationship, they are often seen showering each other with affection on social media.

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde and is a professional polo player. Janhvi and Shikhar have reportedly been dating for a long time, and fans are now eagerly waiting for the couple to tie the knot.

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On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently making headlines for the film Peddi. The sports action drama stars Ram Charan in the lead role. After delivering an average performance at the box office, the film has now been released on Netflix.