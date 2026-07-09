Delhi High Court To Announce Verdict On Rajpal Yadav's Plea In Cheque Bounce Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom High Court to rule Rajpal Yadav's cheque bounce case.

Yadav previously paid significant dues, sought regular bail.

Actor cited financial hardship, made partial loan repayment.

The Delhi High Court is set to pronounce its verdict on Friday in the cheque bounce case filed against actor Rajpal Yadav.

The case was filed by Murli Projects Private Limited.

Rajpal Yadav is currently out on interim bail granted by the Delhi High Court.

Friday is expected to be a crucial day for the actor as the High Court delivers its decision in the matter.

Previously, in March, the Delhi High Court said actor Rajpal Yadav would not be sent back to jail in the cheque bounce case after noting that he had deposited a substantial amount towards the dues.

The court, however, made it clear that the next hearing would not be deferred and that the matter would be heard and decided. The case has been listed for hearing on March 30.

Regular Bail Plea Filed

During the proceedings, Yadav's counsel informed the court that a plea seeking regular bail had been filed as the interim bail granted earlier was expiring.

The lawyer told the court that Rs 4.25 crore had already been paid to Murli Projects Private Limited and that a demand draft of Rs 25 lakh was being submitted during the hearing.

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Court Questions Actor Over Loan

The High Court also questioned Yadav about the loan, to which the actor admitted that he had borrowed the money.

The judge observed that Yadav had been given several opportunities in the past to clear the dues but had failed to do so.

Rajpal Yadav Explains His Position

Responding to the court's observations, Yadav referred to a 2016 order and said he had been directed to repay Rs 10.40 crore.

He told the court that he had submitted documents relating to a property worth Rs 28 crore belonging to a friend. Yadav further claimed that he had already repaid part of the amount, but the opposing party allegedly refused to accept the remaining payment and instead sought his imprisonment.

The actor also said that his financial condition deteriorated after he was sent to jail. According to him, a film project involving an investment of Rs 22 crore suffered significant losses during that period.

'Final Opportunity' To Settle Dues

The High Court told Yadav that this was his final opportunity to repay the outstanding amount.

The court said that if he clears the dues, the matter could be closed. Otherwise, it would proceed to hear arguments and decide the case on its merits.

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