Post Malone And Christy Lee Get Engaged Months After Reported Split

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Post Malone and Christ Lee are reportedly engaged, photos confirm.

Celebration images show Lee wearing ring and

Malone proposed in Utah, following their previously reported split.

Post Malone and Christ Lee appear to have taken their relationship to the next level. The couple, who reportedly split after dating for several months, are now reportedly together and engaged, with social media posts and reports showing Lee wearing a striking diamond ring.

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Viral Photos Spark Enagagement Buzz

The engagement news gained attention after photos of the couple surfaced online on Wednesday, August 19. In one photo, Malone and Lee are seen sharing a kiss, while the sizeable diamond on Lee's left ring finger quickly became the centre of attention.

(Image Source: Instagram/@brookedonovann)

Other images from what appeared to be an engagement celebration showed Lee sitting on the rapper's lap and displaying the ring. She was also seen wearing a white veil and a sash that read “Bride to be.”

Lee's friend, Marina Hollyer, also shared the apparent news on Instagram Stories, posting a photograph of the couple alongside the caption: “My best friend in the world just got engaged.”

(Image Source: Instagram/@marinahollyer)

People has confirmed that Malone and Lee are engaged, while TMZ first reported the development.

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A Relationship That Came Full Circle

According to TMZ, Malone proposed to Lee on Tuesday in Utah, where friends reportedly travelled to join the couple for the special occasion.

Their engagement marks a dramatic turn in a relationship that had previously appeared to be over. Malone and Lee were first linked in early 2025 after they were spotted together during a dinner outing in Rome.

The pair's romance continued to make headlines in the months that followed. By March 2025, they had been photographed showing affection in public, and they were later seen together in Paris. People also reported on an April 2025 dinner date in the French capital, where the two were photographed walking hand-in-hand after their meal.

However, TMZ reported in June 2025 that the couple had ended their relationship after several months together. The outlet said at the time that they had separated nearly a month earlier.