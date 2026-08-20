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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesPost Malone And Christy Lee Get Engaged Months After Reported Split

Post Malone And Christy Lee Get Engaged Months After Reported Split

Post Malone and Christy Lee are reportedly engaged after rekindling their romance, with social media photos showing Lee wearing a large diamond ring.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 20 Aug 2026 06:57 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Post Malone and Christ Lee are reportedly engaged, photos confirm.
  • Celebration images show Lee wearing ring and
  • Malone proposed in Utah, following their previously reported split.

Post Malone and Christ Lee appear to have taken their relationship to the next level. The couple, who reportedly split after dating for several months, are now reportedly together and engaged, with social media posts and reports showing Lee wearing a striking diamond ring.

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Viral Photos Spark Enagagement Buzz

The engagement news gained attention after photos of the couple surfaced online on Wednesday, August 19. In one photo, Malone and Lee are seen sharing a kiss, while the sizeable diamond on Lee's left ring finger quickly became the centre of attention.

(Image Source: Instagram/@brookedonovann)
(Image Source: Instagram/@brookedonovann)

Other images from what appeared to be an engagement celebration showed Lee sitting on the rapper's lap and displaying the ring. She was also seen wearing a white veil and a sash that read “Bride to be.”

Lee's friend, Marina Hollyer, also shared the apparent news on Instagram Stories, posting a photograph of the couple alongside the caption: “My best friend in the world just got engaged.”

(Image Source: Instagram/@marinahollyer)
(Image Source: Instagram/@marinahollyer)

People has confirmed that Malone and Lee are engaged, while TMZ first reported the development.

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A Relationship That Came Full Circle

According to TMZ, Malone proposed to Lee on Tuesday in Utah, where friends reportedly travelled to join the couple for the special occasion.

Their engagement marks a dramatic turn in a relationship that had previously appeared to be over. Malone and Lee were first linked in early 2025 after they were spotted together during a dinner outing in Rome.

The pair's romance continued to make headlines in the months that followed. By March 2025, they had been photographed showing affection in public, and they were later seen together in Paris. People also reported on an April 2025 dinner date in the French capital, where the two were photographed walking hand-in-hand after their meal.

However, TMZ reported in June 2025 that the couple had ended their relationship after several months together. The outlet said at the time that they had separated nearly a month earlier.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Post Malone and Christ Lee engaged?

Yes, Post Malone and Christ Lee are reportedly engaged. The news was confirmed by People magazine and first reported by TMZ.

What evidence suggests Post Malone and Christ Lee are engaged?

Photos surfaced online showing Christ Lee wearing a large diamond ring. She was also seen with a white veil and a sash that read

When and where did Post Malone propose to Christ Lee?

According to TMZ, Post Malone proposed to Christ Lee on Tuesday in Utah. Friends reportedly traveled to join the couple for the special occasion.

What is known about Post Malone and Christ Lee's past relationship?

They were first linked in early 2025 but reportedly ended their relationship in June 2025. Their engagement marks a dramatic turn for the couple.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Aug 2026 06:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hollywood News Post Malone ENtertainment News United States News Christy Lee Post Malone Engagement
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