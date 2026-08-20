Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Rajpal Yadav views financial setbacks not defining his art.

Delhi High Court upheld Yadav's cheque dishonour case conviction.

Yadav repeatedly failed honouring repayment undertakings despite opportunities.

Rajpal Yadav has spoken candidly about his financial and legal difficulties, saying that temporary setbacks should not be allowed to overshadow an artist's entire life and career. The actor, who describes himself as a lifelong student of Indian cinema and theatre, reiterated that his commitment to his craft remains unchanged despite the ongoing cheque dishonour case against him.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan vs ‘Kala Hiran’: Producer Moves SC Against Teaser Takedown Order

Rajpal Yadav Says Financial Troubles Do Not Define An Artist

Speaking to ANI, Rajpal Yadav reflected on his long journey in the entertainment industry and argued that an artist's reputation should not be judged solely through a period of financial difficulty.

"I am dedicated to my career. I am an art student of Indian cinema. If I owe money to 100-200 people in the last 30-40 years, from the village to here, then it will reach their homes. It doesn't matter, because I know where it is. But I would like to say that when the fund is in trouble, how can they bet on the artist's entire bio-data? Rajpal Yadav, whether in trouble or in goodness, he gets 500 selfies clicked at every airport. Rajpal is such a responsible actor of this world. No one can buy me for 5 crores, 10 crores, 100 crores, 250 crores because I have been sold in the name of art since childhood. No one can buy me for money. Believe me on this."

The actor went on to describe himself as someone shaped by the traditions of Indian theatre and spoke about life as a journey in which people must eventually reflect on their own actions.

'I Was Never Lost,' Says The Actor

Continuing his thoughts, Rajpal Yadav said, "I know because we are the disciples of Bharat Muni. We grew up listening to his plays. I always remember one line of Daddaji, that life is a journey, a stage. We are born in this. Gradually, as you grew up, you became a character. The journey between life and death, some live for 100 years, some live for 75 years. In that, you can examine yourself and see what you did, what was good and what was bad."

Describing himself as a priest of theatre and films, Yadav said he intends to present the full story of his professional journey from 2000 to 2026 through his work and achievements.

"So, in my life journey, taking the journey of acting, taking the journey of acting, in which I am a priest of theatre and films, even if you call it a loss, whatever you call it, but 100% I will definitely make something and give it to you, so that you can see what Rajpal has done from 2000 to 2026. It may take a year or two for that. I said from the first day that I was never lost. Neither by making films, nor by making a house, nor by making a career," said Rajpal Yadav.

He further added, "I am saying from the first day, I always say, that I have a lot of love for this world, and I have my entire Indian film industry and Indian theatre. I live in that."

Delhi High Court Upheld Conviction In Cheque Dishonour Cases

The actor's remarks come after the Delhi High Court, in July, upheld the conviction and sentence of Rajpal Naurang Yadav and his wife, Radha Rajpal Yadav, in multiple cheque dishonour cases linked to a financial dispute with Murli Projects Pvt. Ltd.

According to the judgment, Yadav had repeatedly sought time to arrange funds and assured the Court, personally as well as through his senior counsel, that he would repay the complainant. Based on those assurances, the Court granted several adjournments and suspended his sentence for extended periods.

However, the Court noted that the undertakings given before it were not honoured despite repeated opportunities over a considerable period. This eventually led to a direction for Yadav to surrender before the jail authorities. Although the Court later showed further indulgence after certain payments were made, the matter did not ultimately result in a final settlement.

ALSO READ: ‘Don’t Give Me Character Lessons’: Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Baba Ramdev

Rajpal Yadav's Recent Work

On the professional front, Rajpal Yadav was last seen in Welcome to the Jungle, alongside Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and others in leading roles.

(With inputs from ANI)