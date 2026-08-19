Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Content creator Apoorva Mukhija moved to New York for MBA.

She sought relief from intense online scrutiny and cancellations.

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Apoorva plans to balance studies and evolving content creation.

Content creator Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as Rebel Kid, has revealed that she has moved to New York to pursue an MBA after facing intense scrutiny following India’s Got Latent controversy. In a recent podcast conversation with Untriggered By AminJaz, Apoorva spoke about the pressure of repeatedly being cancelled online and how it can affect her work and income. She also explained why New York appealed to her and why she chose to study there. While the move is something she had wanted for years, Apoorva admitted that starting over away from her friends, career, and familiar surroundings has also left her nervous.

Apoorva Mukhija On Moving To New York

Apoorva said her decision to move was partly influenced by her long-standing fascination with New York. Speaking on the podcast, she recalled feeling strongly about living there after visiting the city.

“I have already moved to New York. I have travelled quite a lot, and when I landed in New York, I was like, I really want to live here. There's something about this city; it's so fast, everyone is so well-dressed, the food is great, and I love the architecture. I have seen New York in every single web series that I love, and so I always wanted to live there. So I applied to only one college in New York, and now I got in.”

Apoorva later shared the podcast on her Instagram Stories with the message, “So I don't live in India anymore.” She revealed that she will be pursuing an MBA and living in a student dorm. While moving abroad has been a personal dream, she admitted that the change feels daunting because her friends, professional life, and everything familiar to her remain in India.

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Why Apoorva Wanted A Break From The ‘Cancelled’ Cycle

Apoorva also spoke candidly about the impact of online backlash. She said she has become more careful about what she says in her vlogs, but still struggles to understand why she repeatedly finds herself at the centre of cancellation. According to the creator, even a few weeks of being cancelled can have a direct financial impact because brands may stop working with her. She admitted that the loss of brand deals is one of the things she dislikes most about the experience.

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Her move to New York is also about expanding her world beyond the creator community. Apoorva said college could allow her to meet people from different backgrounds and build a social circle outside the industry. She also indicated that her approach to content could change. While she plans to continue creating, she may not maintain the same frequency of storytime videos. She added that the “kaleshi aurat” is dead and said she now understands what kind of content works for her audience.

What Happened During India’s Got Latent Controversy?

Apoorva was among the panellists on India’s Got Latent when an episode featuring Ranveer Allahbadia triggered a major controversy in February 2025. Allahbadia faced widespread criticism over his remarks about parents and sex, while Apoorva also attracted attention for her interaction with a contestant.

The controversy led to police complaints and FIRs involving people connected to the episode. Apoorva later said she had received death and rape threats following the backlash. She subsequently appeared on Lock Upp, joining the reality show as an informant for two weeks. The season ended with Shreya Kalra being declared the winner.

For now, Apoorva appears ready to focus on a different chapter, balancing her MBA studies in New York with a less predictable approach to content creation.