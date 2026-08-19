Operation Safed Sagar: Siddharth Reveals Ahuja’s SRK Connection Behind Dance Scene

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film's SRK song honors real Squadron Leader Ahuja's fanhood.

Dance sequence depicts Air Force's informal 'Slosh Dance' tradition.

Celebration creates emotional contrast before characters head into war.

A dance sequence in Operation Safed Sagar featuring Indian Air Force officers celebrating Shah Rukh Khan’s Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen has a deeper reason behind it. Actor Siddharth, who plays Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, revealed that the song was deliberately chosen because the real-life officer was a passionate Shah Rukh Khan fan. Speaking to NDTV, Siddharth explained how the scene was designed to capture the friendships and informal moments shared by Air Force personnel away from their duties. The sequence also draws from the Air Force’s Slosh Dance tradition and creates an emotional contrast before the characters head into battle.

Why Shah Rukh Khan’s Song Was Chosen

The choice of Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen was not simply about adding a recognisable Bollywood track to the sequence. Siddharth explained that the song had a direct connection with Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, whose story inspired his character.

“There is a reason behind that. Ahuja sir was a big Shah Rukh Khan fan, and one of his favourite songs was ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen’,” Siddharth told NDTV. The actor said this personal detail helped the makers create a moment that felt connected to Ahuja beyond his professional identity.

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The sequence also features Ahuja and Alka Ahuja in what Siddharth described as a special moment. For the actor, incorporating something Ahuja personally enjoyed was a way of remembering him through a detail from his life. “We are really glad we could take his love for Shah Rukh Khan and give a little tribute to that love,” Siddharth said.

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The Air Force Tradition Behind The Dance

The scene was also influenced by the informal traditions followed by Air Force personnel. Siddharth explained that celebrations could bring officers of different ranks together, allowing them to relax without the usual professional hierarchy. “The other thing was the ritual of all the members of the Air Force, without rank, without status, juniors and seniors, come together and dance and drink together,” he said.

The makers incorporated elements of the Slosh Dance, an Air Force tradition associated with such informal gatherings. “There is actually a ritual called Slosh Dance, which is as obvious as it sounds. So we wanted to bring a lot of that into the camaraderie,” Siddharth explained.

The intention was to show the officers as people with friendships and shared memories, rather than only as servicemen preparing for combat.

Why The Celebration Comes Before War

The placement of the dance was another deliberate choice. The characters are shown enjoying a relaxed celebration shortly before entering a much more dangerous phase of the story. Siddharth said, “Also, if you look at the flow of the screenplay, they needed a really happy celebratory high before the boys went into war.”

That contrast gives the scene a clear purpose within the narrative. It establishes the bond between the officers while reminding viewers of what they stand to lose when the story moves towards conflict. Operation Safed Sagar also stars Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Mihir Ahuja, Arnav Bhasin, Taaruk Raina, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli and Amrita Bagchi.

The SRK song therefore works on two levels: it captures the carefree side of the Air Force officers and serves as a personal tribute to Ahuja.