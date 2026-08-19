Did Ayesha Khan Get Engaged? Photos With Mystery Man Sparks Buzz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Ayesha Khan posted photos, seemingly engaged with a mystery man.

Her post tagging a jewelry brand suggests it may be an advertisement.

Khan previously accused ex-boyfriend Munawar Faruqui of cheating on Bigg Boss.

Ayesha now focuses on acting, dancing; seen in the film

Dhurandhar-fame actress Ayesha Khan keeps her personal life very private. Now, the actress has shared a post that has caused a stir among fans. Fans on social media are asking if she's engaged. In fact, the actress has shared what appears to be a proposal-like photo with a mystery man. In the photos, she's flaunting a diamond ring.

Ayesha Khan's Photos Go Viral

In the photos, Ayesha is seen embracing and holding hands with the mystery man. Ayesha looked absolutely stunning in a white, one-strap dress. She sported a middle-parted hairstyle. Ayesha appeared happy and excited during the scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Khan (@ayeshaakhan_official)

In the caption of the photos, Ayesha wrote, "A dream." She tagged a jewelry brand. Looking at Ayesha's photos, one might assume she's engaged. However, the caption of the post suggests it's an advertisement for a jewelry brand. However, Ayesha hasn't yet confirmed her engagement. Social media users are constantly asking if Ayesha is engaged, and some fans are even congratulating her.

There Was A Lot Of Drama In Bigg Boss

Ayesha Khan was last seen on Bigg Boss 17. She entered the show as a wild card contestant. Ayesha is Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend. Upon entering the show, she leveled several allegations against him. On the show, Ayesha revealed that Munawar had connected with her through social media and wanted to cast her in a music video. This led to a bond between the two, and they entered into a relationship.

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However, the twist in the story came when Munawar spoke about Nazila on Bigg Boss 17. In fact, Munawar mentioned his relationship with Nazila on the show. However, when Ayesha appeared on the show, she accused Munawar of cheating, claiming that Munawar had told her that he and Nazila had broken up and was talking about Nazila on the show. This led to intense drama on the show. Ayesha alleged that Munawar was two-timing. Munawar apologized to Ayesha. However, their relationship ended after this. In May 2024, Munawar married Mahjabeen, and the two are now parents to a daughter.

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Ayesha is now focusing on her acting and dancing career. Ayesha was seen in a song in the blockbuster hit film "Dhundhar." She danced in the item number "Shararat" in the film, which also featured actress Krystle D'Souza. Her dance was well-received.