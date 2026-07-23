‘Jantar Mantar Pe Kya Dekha?’ Rap On NEET Protest Takes The Internet By Storm

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rapper Garam Kalakar's viral song details student protests.

The rap alleges police used force during 'Chalo Sansad' march.

Rapper states public verdict arrives through 2029 ballot.

A rapper who goes by the name Garam Kalakar on social media has gone viral with a rap on the protest that has already amassed over 41.9 million views and 4 million likes on Instagram. Titled Jantar Mantar Pe Kya Dekha?, the rap revolves around the student protest in New Delhi and the events surrounding the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march.

‘Jantar Mantar Pe Kya Dekha?’ Rap Goes Viral

While sharing the video, the rapper wrote, “Is gane se main jo ghar mein baithe the unhe batana chahta hu ke kal Jantar mantar pe kya hua. [Through this song, I want to tell those who were sitting at home what happened at Jantar Mantar yesterday.]”

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The now-viral rap recounts the events that unfolded during the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march on July 20. It says that the Delhi Police resorted to force against the protesters - an allegation the police have denied - and references several viral photos and videos that circulated on social media following the march.

Towards the end of the track, the rapper says that the final verdict will come through the ballot box, and that the public will have their say in the 2029 general elections.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GARAM KALAKARS | REAL RAP 🪳 (@garamkalakar)

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How Did Social Media Users React?

The video, which is all over social media platforms, has received numerous likes and comments on Instagram. Many praised the artist for calling a spade a spade.

“Salute Brother,” one social media user said.

Another added, "Powerful Jantar Mantar rap song.”

“Students deserve justice,” commented a third.

A fourth posted, “Very nice.”

“Artist with a spine,” said yet another.



