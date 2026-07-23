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English NewsEntertainment‘Jantar Mantar Pe Kya Dekha?’ Rap On NEET Protest Takes The Internet By Storm

‘Jantar Mantar Pe Kya Dekha?’ Rap On NEET Protest Takes The Internet By Storm

The rap, titled Jantar Mantar Pe Kya Dekha?, first went viral on Instagram before gaining traction across other social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Reddit.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rapper Garam Kalakar's viral song details student protests.
  • The rap alleges police used force during 'Chalo Sansad' march.
  • Rapper states public verdict arrives through 2029 ballot.

A rapper who goes by the name Garam Kalakar on social media has gone viral with a rap on the protest that has already amassed over 41.9 million views and 4 million likes on Instagram. Titled Jantar Mantar Pe Kya Dekha?, the rap revolves around the student protest in New Delhi and the events surrounding the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march.

‘Jantar Mantar Pe Kya Dekha?’ Rap Goes Viral

While sharing the video, the rapper wrote, “Is gane se main jo ghar mein baithe the unhe batana chahta hu ke kal Jantar mantar pe kya hua. [Through this song, I want to tell those who were sitting at home what happened at Jantar Mantar yesterday.]”

ALSO READ| 'You Can Delete All My Playlists': Arijit Singh Defends Stand On Jantar Mantar Protest

The now-viral rap recounts the events that unfolded during the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march on July 20. It says that the Delhi Police resorted to force against the protesters - an allegation the police have denied - and references several viral photos and videos that circulated on social media following the march.

Towards the end of the track, the rapper says that the final verdict will come through the ballot box, and that the public will have their say in the 2029 general elections.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GARAM KALAKARS | REAL RAP 🪳 (@garamkalakar)

ALSO READ| Salman Khan Breaks Silence On Jantar Mantar Protest, Says ‘NEET Protest Shouldn’t Be Hijacked Politically’

How Did Social Media Users React?

The video, which is all over social media platforms, has received numerous likes and comments on Instagram. Many praised the artist for calling a spade a spade.

“Salute Brother,” one social media user said. 

Another added, "Powerful Jantar Mantar rap song.”

“Students deserve justice,” commented a third. 

A fourth posted, “Very nice.”

“Artist with a spine,” said yet another. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the name of the viral rap song?

The viral rap song is titled ‘Jantar Mantar Pe Kya Dekha?’

What topic does Garam Kalakar's rap address?

Garam Kalakar's rap revolves around the student protest in New Delhi and the events surrounding the 'Chalo Sansad' march. The song recounts incidents from July 20.

What claims does the rap make about the protest?

The rap recounts events during the 'Chalo Sansad' march, alleging that Delhi Police resorted to force against protesters. This claim, however, has been denied by the police.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Instagram NEET Jantar Mantar
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