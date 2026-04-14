Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Asha Bhosle's final song

Bhosle described song as a metaphor for life's journey and moksha.

Gorillaz co-creator Damon Albarn paid heartfelt musical tribute.

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When a 92‑year‑old Indian legend meets a British virtual band, something special happens. After the death of Asha Bhosle, the world is talking about her final song with the band Gorillaz and her emotional message about music, life, and mortality.

Asha’s Last Song With Gorillaz

Asha Bhosle’s last track, titled The Shadowy Light, features on Gorillaz’s ninth studio album, The Mountain. The song was released on February 27, 2026, and became the subject of her final Instagram post, making it a powerful farewell to her fans.

Asha’s Own Words About The Song

In that post, Asha wrote about the meaning of The Shadowy Light. She said, “The song The Shadowy Light holds deep meaning for me.” She added, “On The Shadowy Light, my crossing this deep river signifies my life’s journey—my birth, my relationships, my dedication to music, my achievements and my duties as a daughter, mother, sister, wife and a Hindu Indian.”

She went on to explain, “The boatman is my music, my guide across this river of life, and when I get to the other side, my journey shall be complete. I shall attain moksha (ultimate freedom), wherein I shall become one of the thousands of sounds floating all around us. If you put some of them together, they form a beautiful tune.” These lines turned the song into a spiritual and poetic goodbye to her audience.

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Damon Albarn’s Tribute

Damon Albarn, co‑creator and main composer of Gorillaz, paid a heartfelt tribute to Asha on Instagram after her passing. He wrote, “Asha Bhosle was someone I had admired from afar for many years. Her voice was my gateway to the marvellous world of Bollywood.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gorillaz (@gorillaz)

Albarn also shared a personal memory: “I met her twice in Mumbai and was entranced by her grace and poise at the age of 91. The memory of sitting cross‑legged, playing R. D. Burman’s harmonium while she sang, will stay with me forever.” He concluded, “I send my deepest condolences to her lovely family. Asha, you had the voice of an angel. We love you.”

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Gorillaz’s Indian Journey

Gorillaz’s album The Mountain was inspired by and recorded across India, from Mumbai and Delhi to Rajasthan and Varanasi. The collaboration with Asha marked a cross‑cultural meeting of British alt‑rock and Indian classical and pop traditions, creating a musical bridge between continents and generations.