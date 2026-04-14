Where Are Ramayan’s Luv-Kush Now? One Became Star Actor, The Other Business CEO

The legendary television epic Ramayan, created by Ramanand Sagar, continues to remain one of India’s most iconic mythological shows even decades after its original broadcast. Among its many memorable chapters, the introduction of Luv and Kush in the sequel series Luv Kush (also known as Uttar Ramayan) left a lasting impact on audiences. Years later, curiosity still remains about the child actors who portrayed Lord Rama and Sita’s twin sons and where life has taken them since.

The Legacy of Luv-Kush in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan Universe

The sequel series Luv Kush was created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar himself as a continuation of the Ramayan storyline, focusing on the later life events of Lord Rama and his sons. Luv Kush showcased the emotional journey of Kusha and Lava, played by two young actors who became household names overnight.

The show, originally aired on Doordarshan in 1988–89, expanded the mythological universe and deepened the emotional storytelling that audiences had already embraced through the original series.

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Swapnil Joshi As Kush: From Child Actor To Popular Star

The role of Kush was played by Swapnil Joshi, who began acting at a very young age. His performance in Uttar Ramayan made him widely recognised across India. Over time, he transitioned into mainstream television and later became one of the most successful actors in Marathi cinema and Hindi television.

As he grew up, Swapnil successfully reinvented his career with popular TV shows and films, building a strong presence in the entertainment industry. His journey from a mythological child artist to a leading actor remains one of the most inspiring transformations in Indian television history.

Swapnil Joshi made a strong comeback with Sanjeev Bhattacharya’s show Campus. After that, he appeared in several television serials such as Amaanat, Had Kar Di, Phir Kehta Hai Dil, Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand, and Hare Kaanch Ki Choodiyaan. He has also been part of films like Jeeva Sakha, Gulaam-e-Mustafa, Target, Govinda, and Ranangan. In addition, he remains active in the Marathi entertainment industry.

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Mayuresh Kshetramade As Luv: A Life Beyond Acting

The role of Luv was portrayed by Mayuresh Kshetramade, who earned immense recognition for his performance alongside Swapnil Joshi. However, unlike his co-star, he eventually stepped away from mainstream acting.

Reports suggest that Mayuresh later moved abroad and built a successful professional career outside the entertainment industry, taking on leadership roles in the corporate sector. His shift from acting to business reflects a completely different life path, away from the spotlight of television fame.

He bid farewell to the film and television industry after the show. Instead of continuing his acting career, he chose to pursue business. He is now based in the United States, in New Jersey, where he serves as the CEO of a company. Apart from being a successful businessman, he is also a writer. Recently, he co-authored a book titled Spite and Development along with two foreign authors.

The Enduring Popularity of Luv-Kush Characters

Even decades later, Luv and Kush remain symbolic figures in Indian television history. The characters continue to be remembered for their innocence, emotional depth, and their role in completing the epic narrative of Ramayan. The performances of both child actors are still celebrated whenever the series is revisited on television or digital platforms.

The legacy of Ramanand Sagar’s storytelling, combined with the unforgettable portrayal of Luv-Kush, ensures that their story continues to live on in popular culture, keeping audiences connected to one of India’s greatest mythological adaptations.