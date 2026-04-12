Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026TS Inter Results 2025NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAsha Bhosle’s Last Song Before Death Captures A Powerful Journey Between Life And The Afterlife

Asha Bhosle’s Last Song Before Death Captures A Powerful Journey Between Life And The Afterlife

Asha Bhosle’s final song with Gorillaz blends Indian classical and global sounds, capturing a deeply personal reflection on life, music, and legacy.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 08:04 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Her final recording exemplified her experimental and connective legacy.

In a career defined by reinvention and range, Asha Bhosle’s final musical appearance feels both poetic and fitting. Just weeks before her passing, the legendary singer lent her voice to The Shadowy Light, a track from British virtual band Gorillaz’s India-inspired album The Mountain (Parvat), marking her last bow before the microphone.

The song now stands as a poignant closing chapter, blending her timeless artistry with a global, experimental soundscape.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gorillaz (@gorillaz)

The Song That Became A Farewell

The Shadowy Light brings together an eclectic mix of artists, Gruff Rhys, flautist Ajay Prasanna, and sarod maestros Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash. The result is a seamless fusion of Indian classical traditions and British alt-pop experimentation.

The track is part of Gorillaz’s ninth studio album, The Mountain (Parvat), a project deeply rooted in Indian musical influences. Recorded in India, the album features collaborations with sitar virtuoso Anoushka Shankar and vocalist Asha Puthli, creating a rich tapestry of cross-cultural sound.

For listeners, the song is more than just a collaboration, it’s an experience that bridges continents, genres, and generations.

A Journey Reflected In Music

At the time of the release, Asha Bhosle shared how profoundly the song resonated with her. Drawing inspiration from her visit to Varanasi and a journey along the Ganges, she reflected on life’s deeper meaning.

She described The Shadowy Light as a metaphor for her own life, a passage across a river shaped by relationships, music, and purpose. In her words, music became the 'boatman,' guiding her through life’s journey.

Her reflections carried a spiritual depth, envisioning the end of her journey as a merging with the universe’s countless sounds, each one contributing to an eternal melody. It was a perspective that transformed the song into something far more personal: a meditation on life, legacy, and transcendence.

Gorillaz And Their Indian Connection

Formed in 1998 by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, Gorillaz has long been known for pushing musical boundaries. Albarn, in particular, has expressed admiration for the experimental spirit of 1960s and 70s Bollywood music.

He has often cited the work of R.D. Burman, Asha Bhosle’s late husband and frequent collaborator, as a major influence. That admiration finds a full-circle moment in this collaboration, where past inspiration meets present tribute.

The End Of An Era

Asha Bhosle passed away at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday due to multi-organ failure. She had been admitted just a day earlier after suffering from extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

Born in 1933, her career spanned decades and languages, producing thousands of songs across genres. Her contributions earned her some of India’s highest honors, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan. In 2011, Guinness World Records recognized her as the most-recorded artist in music history.

A Voice That Lives On

Even in her final recording, Asha Bhosle remained true to what defined her legacy, fearless experimentation, emotional depth, and an ability to connect across cultures.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Gorillaz's connection to Indian music?

Gorillaz's album 'The Mountain (Parvat)' was recorded in India and features Indian artists. Damon Albarn, a co-creator of Gorillaz, is inspired by 1960s/70s Bollywood music and R.D. Burman.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read More
Published at : 12 Apr 2026 08:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asha Bhosle Last Song Asha Bhosle Gorillaz Collaboration The Shadowy Light Song Asha Bhosle Legacy
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Asha Bhosle’s Last Song Before Death Captures A Powerful Journey Between Life And The Afterlife
Asha Bhosle’s Last Song Before Death Captures A Powerful Journey Between Life And The Afterlife
Celebrities
HIGHLIGHTS | Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92; Mortal Remains Reach Home, Last Rites At Shivaji Park
HIGHLIGHTS | Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92; Mortal Remains Reach Home, Last Rites At Shivaji Park
Celebrities
Asha Bhosle’s Last Instagram Post Was A Heartfelt ‘Ramadan Mubarak’ | Watch
Asha Bhosle’s Last Instagram Post Was A Heartfelt ‘Ramadan Mubarak’ | Watch
Celebrities
Old Photo Of Asha Bhosle And Lata Mangeshkar With Family Goes Viral
Old Photo Of Asha Bhosle And Lata Mangeshkar With Family Goes Viral
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Breach Candy Hospital Confirms Death Due to Multi-Organ Failure
Breaking News: Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away, Nation Mourns Her Loss
Middle East conflict: US–Iran Talks Collapse Over Hormuz Dispute as Israel Strikes Lebanon Intensify
Global crisis: Islamabad Peace Talks Collapse Amid Rising Global Tensions
Middle East conflict: Islamabad Talks Collapse Amid Escalating Global Tensions and Alleged Diplomatic Clash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | War, Welfare, And Ballot: How A Distant Conflict Is Rewriting India’s Electoral Playbook
Opinion
Embed widget