Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Peddi film faces backlash for hypersexualizing Janhvi Kapoor's role.

Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor condemned women's objectification on screen.

Director apologized; controversial film scenes reportedly still remain.

A fierce debate around the portrayal of women in cinema has reignited after Peddi came under fire for allegedly hypersexualising Janhvi Kapoor’s character opposite Ram Charan. As criticism intensifies over certain scenes in the Tollywood film, veteran actor and MP Jaya Bachchan has strongly condemned the objectification of women on screen, recalling her own uncomfortable experience decades ago. With Kareena Kapoor Khan also weighing in and director Buchi Babu Sana apologising, the controversy has reopened difficult conversations around sensuality, consent, and the male gaze in mainstream cinema.

Jaya Bachchan Recalls Resisting Objectification

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Jaya Bachchan strongly criticised the objectification of women in films and revealed she had once refused to tolerate such treatment herself. “I had only one unpleasant experience of being objectified by the director. I never worked with him again,” she said. Emphasising the need to stop such behaviour on film sets, Bachchan added, “Nobody ever dared to cross the line with me.”

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According to reports, Bachchan was referring to an incident from Manoj Kumar’s Shor, where she portrayed a streetwalker. The actor reportedly disagreed with the filmmaker over costume choices after being asked to wear a ghagra-choli without adequately covering her upper body. Bachchan insisted on pairing it with a dupatta, leading to a disagreement.

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Kareena Kapoor Khan Criticises Peddi

Kareena Kapoor Khan also joined the conversation, arguing that cinema in earlier decades portrayed sensuality without relying on revealing outfits. “Look at Kajol in that song... or Srideviji... they blew the screen apart without any skin show,” Kareena said, referring to Kajol in Suraj Hua Madham from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Sridevi in Tere Mere Honthon Pe.

She further cited her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore’s iconic performance in Roop Tera Mastana from Aradhana. “My mother-in-law in that song was covered from head to toe. She was the epitome of sensuality. I believe being sensual on screen has nothing to do with wearing revealing clothes or being objectified,” Kareena added.

Why Peddi Landed In Controversy

The backlash against Peddi began after social media users criticised Janhvi Kapoor’s portrayal, alleging that the film excessively focused on her body through repeated shots of her navel, cleavage, and waistline. One particular scene drew criticism for showing Ram Charan’s character kissing Janhvi’s character without consent and later framing it as an expression of love. The sequence sparked debate online around problematic romantic tropes in cinema.

Director apologises, but scenes still remain

Amid mounting criticism, director Buchi Babu Sana apologised on Saturday and said he would remove problematic portions from the film while being more mindful in the future. However, reports suggest that despite the apology, the criticised scenes continue to remain in the theatrical version of Peddi two days later, keeping the controversy alive.