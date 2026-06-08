Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hina urged fans to stop online trolling and spread kindness.

Television actress Hina Khan has come forward to address the wave of online trolling that has followed her recent public spat with fellow actor Shilpa Shinde. After the two got into a war of words over Shilpa's confession about filing a false sexual harassment case years ago, fans of both sides began targeting each other on social media. Taking note of the situation, Hina stepped in on Monday and asked her supporters to take the higher road instead of resorting to hate. She shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, making it clear that she stands for kindness and that she expects the same from those who follow her.

Hina Khan's Message To Her Fans

Taking to her Instagram Story, Hina wrote that she has always chosen kindness, love, and humanity over hatred. She urged her fans and well-wishers to respond to online trolling with grace rather than anger. "Without being hateful and curt towards others, without acting like mindless and conscienceless trolls. We shall not stoop low to make a point," she wrote.

She also made it clear that she would block anyone, even her own fans, if they resort to spreading hatred online. She added that compassion and love should be their strength and that there is always a way to make a point without being inhuman.

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Shilpa Shinde's Confession That Started It All

The whole controversy began after Shilpa Shinde appeared on a podcast with comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, where she admitted that the sexual harassment case she had filed against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! producer Sanjay Kohli over a decade ago was false. Shilpa said she had felt cornered at the time when she left the show without being paid her dues, and that the accusation was a last resort. She also confirmed that the matter was later settled.

Hina responded strongly on social media, calling it absolutely shameful to use false sexual harassment claims to gain an advantage in a conflict. She also expressed concern for the producer, calling him a real victim who had a family and a reputation at stake. Hina pointed out that what made the situation more troubling was that the same producer later gave Shilpa another opportunity on the same show.

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Shilpa hit back with a video of her own, taking a dig at Hina for what she called seeking publicity through her cancer diagnosis and the deaths in her family. Responding to this, Hina shared a sarcastic note on her Instagram Stories, indirectly addressing the situation through a satirical appeal to the Prime Minister, President, and Law Minister of India, suggesting that criminals who confess should be released because they are, as she put it, "fighters who stand by the truth."