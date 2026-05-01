No, Yami Gautam states that the success of the Dhurandhar films has not changed them as individuals. Aditya Dhar remains an unaffected and extremely humble person, even after the films' monumental achievements.
'Nothing Has Changed': Yami Gautam On Life With Aditya Dhar After Dhurandhar Success
Yami Gautam reflects on the success of the Dhurandhar franchise, asserting that it hasn't changed her or director husband Aditya Dhar. She credits his grounded nature for their stability.
- Yami Gautam states success hasn't changed her and husband.
- Filmmaker Aditya Dhar remains unaffected and humble.
- Couple credits God for their journey and blessings.
- Blockbusters prove audience desire for strong stories.
Following the phenomenal box office success of the Dhurandhar franchise, fans have been curious about how this monumental achievement has impacted the lives of filmmaker Aditya Dhar and his wife, actress Yami Gautam. While many would expect such massive professional highs to alter a couple's personal dynamic, the reality is far more grounded. In a recent interaction with Grazia India, , Yami Gautam clarified that the triumph of these films has not changed them as individuals, highlighting the humility that remains at the core of their relationship.
Nothing Has Changed Us As People
Discussing her husband’s personality, Yami noted that Aditya Dhar remains remarkably unaffected by the records broken by Dhurandhar and its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. "Nothing has changed us as people," she stated, as reported by Grazia. She further explained that this grounding comes directly from Aditya himself, describing him as a very "unaffected and extremely humble" person. Reflecting on their journey together, the actress shared, "I've seen him through different phases; there are highs and lows and vulnerable phases, but it's not like during that phase we expressed our frustration or let it out". The couple remains deeply thankful to God, holding onto the belief that, "What's meant for you may be delayed but never denied".
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What ‘Dhurandhar’ Means For Bollywood
Beyond their personal lives, Yami also offered insights into what this success signifies for the Hindi film industry. She emphasized that the blockbuster performance of the Dhurandhar films proves that audiences are eager for strong storytelling and basic, well-executed cinema. "This is why I said it was always a director's medium - it was always script and all those basic things that make a film a film," Yami explained.
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She noted that the industry had been struggling to bring people back to theatres, but these recent successes show that audiences are ready and willing to return for quality content. "But people thronging to theatres tells you - we are ready; we want you to make amazing films. We'll watch, and yes, we'll come repeatedly," she concluded.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Has the success of the Dhurandhar franchise changed Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar as people?
What does the success of the Dhurandhar films signify for Bollywood?
The success of the Dhurandhar films demonstrates that audiences are eager for strong storytelling and well-executed cinema. It proves that people are ready to return to theaters for quality content.
How has Yami Gautam described her husband Aditya Dhar's reaction to the Dhurandhar franchise's success?
Yami Gautam describes Aditya Dhar as very 'unaffected and extremely humble.' She has seen him through various phases, and his personality remains grounded despite the box office triumphs.