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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘I Got Into Drinking’: Neetu Kapoor Recalls Painful Phase After Rishi Kapoor’s Death And The Trolls That Followed

‘I Got Into Drinking’: Neetu Kapoor Recalls Painful Phase After Rishi Kapoor’s Death And The Trolls That Followed

Neetu Kapoor has opened up about battling sleeplessness, drinking and online trolling after Rishi Kapoor’s death while returning to work with JugJugg Jeeyo.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 08 May 2026 04:08 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Neetu Kapoor discussed grief and trolling post-Rishi Kapoor's death.
  • She returned to acting to regain confidence and cope.
  • Neetu Kapoor revealed struggles with insomnia and alcohol.
  • Medical intervention and returning to work helped her heal.

Neetu Kapoor opens up about emotional struggles and trolling after Rishi Kapoor’s death during an interview appearance.

After years of staying away from films, Neetu Kapoor returned to the screen with JugJugg Jeeyo following the death of her husband, Rishi Kapoor. But while many welcomed her comeback, others questioned how she could resume work so soon after such a personal loss. Now, the veteran actor has spoken honestly about that painful period, revealing the emotional toll grief took on her and why work became necessary for survival.

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Neetu Kapoor Opens Up About Trolls After Rishi Kapoor’s Death

During an appearance on Soha Ali Khan’s YouTube show All About Her, Neetu Kapoor, accompanied by daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, reflected on the criticism she faced after stepping back into the industry.

“I just started working. He passed away, and I did JugJugg Jeeyo. I just went to work to get the confidence back. I was in such a bad state, and it was so hurting when people used to say ke ‘ohh he passed away, and she jumped into work’. That was horrible. But they don’t know why I did it. I have to tell you what happened to me. When he passed away, I couldn’t sleep for a month or two, and I got into drinking. I used to start drinking, and then I could not sleep without drinking,” Neetu said.

‘I Needed To Numb My Head’

Speaking further, Neetu talked about how deeply the grief affected her mental and physical wellbeing. She shared that she eventually sought medical help after realising things were spiralling.

“I needed to numb my head and go to sleep. I didn’t like myself. I called my doctor and asked for help…So she got me in touch with a gynaecologist, who used to come to my house at night around 11 pm and inject me and put me to sleep. She used to sit there till the time I didn’t sleep. She used to tell my staff to keep a check on me. This happened for 10 days. And on 11th or 12th day, I called her and told her that ‘I am good and I can move on’.... But I needed to get out. I spoke to Karan, and he asked me to get back to work,” she added.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor Celebrates Ten Years With Husband Anand Ahuja, Calls It 'A Decade Of Certainty'

Neetu Kapoor’s Life Mantra Amid Difficult Times

During the conversation, Neetu also shared the approach that helped her deal with negativity and outside opinions. Referring to her life mantra, she said, “saanu ki (Why should we bother?)”, and added that if people questioned her choices, she would respond with “taunu ki (Why do you bother?).”

Rishi Kapoor And Neetu Kapoor’s Journey Together

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor married on January 22, 1980, and became one of Hindi cinema’s most loved couples. Together, they appeared in several successful films including Amar Akbar Anthony, Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhi Kabhie and Besharam.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Neetu Kapoor return to work shortly after Rishi Kapoor's death?

Neetu Kapoor returned to work on 'JugJugg Jeeyo' to regain confidence and cope with the grief. She felt it was necessary for her survival during that difficult period.

What emotional struggles did Neetu Kapoor face after Rishi Kapoor's passing?

After Rishi Kapoor's death, Neetu Kapoor struggled with sleep and turned to drinking to cope. She sought medical help as she didn't like how she was feeling.

How did Neetu Kapoor deal with criticism for returning to work?

Neetu Kapoor adopted a life mantra of 'saanu ki' (why should we bother?) to handle negativity. She responded to questions about her choices by asking 'taunu ki' (why do you bother?).

What medical help did Neetu Kapoor receive?

Neetu Kapoor received injections at night from a gynecologist to help her sleep. This treatment lasted for about 10-12 days until she felt she could manage on her own.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 May 2026 04:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishi Kapoor Neetu Kapoor Bollywood ENtertainment News
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