CJP Claims Instagram Account Taken Down On I-Day; Abhijeet Dipke Slams 'Bloody Cowards'

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English NewsNewsIndiaCJP Instagram Account Restored After Being Taken Down On I-Day; Abhijeet Dipke Slams 'Bloody Cowards'

CJP Instagram Account Restored After Being Taken Down On I-Day; Abhijeet Dipke Slams 'Bloody Cowards'

CJP claimed that its Instagram account was briefly taken down on the morning of Independence Day by those who wanted to "muzzle our voices".

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cockroach Janta Party's Instagram account was briefly taken down.
  • Founder Abhijeet Dipke reported takedown, called perpetrators
  • Account was quickly restored, CJP alleged voice suppression attempt.

The Cockroach Janta Party's official Instagram account was briefly taken down on Saturday morning, its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, claimed. The account was later restored.

Dipke shared screenshots showing the Instagram account as unavailable and hit out at those behind the takedown, calling them "bloody cowards".

“They took down the official Instagram handle of Cockroach Janta Party. Bloody cowards!" he wrote in a post on X. 

The outfit later shared that the account was recovered. “CJP Instagram handle was taken down this morning. But we have been able to successfully recover the account," the outfit said in a post on X.

The party alleged that the account was suspended to "muzzle its voice". “What a shame that those who oppose CJP chose India's Independence Day to try to muzzle our voice. We will not be intimidated by such cowardly acts!" the CJP post read.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the Cockroach Janta Party's Instagram account?

Its official Instagram account was briefly taken down on Saturday morning. It was later successfully restored.

Who reported the Instagram account's removal?

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, initially claimed the account was unavailable. The party itself later confirmed its recovery.

Has the Cockroach Janta Party's Instagram account been restored?

Yes, the party announced that their Instagram account was successfully recovered after being taken down earlier that morning.

Why did the CJP believe its Instagram account was taken down?

The party alleged it was suspended to

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 15 Aug 2026 11:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Independence Day CJP Independence Day 2026 Abhijeet Dipke
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