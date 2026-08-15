CJP Claims Instagram Account Taken Down On I-Day; Abhijeet Dipke Slams 'Bloody Cowards'

Its official Instagram account was briefly taken down on Saturday morning. It was later successfully restored.
CJP Instagram Account Restored After Being Taken Down On I-Day; Abhijeet Dipke Slams 'Bloody Cowards'
CJP claimed that its Instagram account was briefly taken down on the morning of Independence Day by those who wanted to "muzzle our voices".
- Cockroach Janta Party's Instagram account was briefly taken down.
- Founder Abhijeet Dipke reported takedown, called perpetrators
- Account was quickly restored, CJP alleged voice suppression attempt.
The Cockroach Janta Party's official Instagram account was briefly taken down on Saturday morning, its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, claimed. The account was later restored.
Dipke shared screenshots showing the Instagram account as unavailable and hit out at those behind the takedown, calling them "bloody cowards".
“They took down the official Instagram handle of Cockroach Janta Party. Bloody cowards!" he wrote in a post on X.
They took down the official Instagram handle of Cockroach Janta Party.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 15, 2026
Bloody cowards! pic.twitter.com/q5lNBwOlRf
The outfit later shared that the account was recovered. “CJP Instagram handle was taken down this morning. But we have been able to successfully recover the account," the outfit said in a post on X.
The party alleged that the account was suspended to "muzzle its voice". “What a shame that those who oppose CJP chose India's Independence Day to try to muzzle our voice. We will not be intimidated by such cowardly acts!" the CJP post read.
🚨CJP Instagram handle was taken down this morning 🚨— Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) August 15, 2026
But we have been able to successfully recover the account.
What a shame that those who oppose CJP chose India’s Independence Day to try to muzzle our voice.
We will not be intimidated by such cowardly acts! ✊ https://t.co/Wz3rhExHpu
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to the Cockroach Janta Party's Instagram account?
Who reported the Instagram account's removal?
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, initially claimed the account was unavailable. The party itself later confirmed its recovery.
Has the Cockroach Janta Party's Instagram account been restored?
Yes, the party announced that their Instagram account was successfully recovered after being taken down earlier that morning.
Why did the CJP believe its Instagram account was taken down?
The party alleged it was suspended to