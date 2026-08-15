CJP Claims Instagram Account Taken Down On I-Day; Abhijeet Dipke Slams 'Bloody Cowards'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cockroach Janta Party's Instagram account was briefly taken down.

Founder Abhijeet Dipke reported takedown, called perpetrators

Account was quickly restored, CJP alleged voice suppression attempt.

The Cockroach Janta Party's official Instagram account was briefly taken down on Saturday morning, its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, claimed. The account was later restored.

Dipke shared screenshots showing the Instagram account as unavailable and hit out at those behind the takedown, calling them "bloody cowards".

“They took down the official Instagram handle of Cockroach Janta Party. Bloody cowards!" he wrote in a post on X.

They took down the official Instagram handle of Cockroach Janta Party.



Bloody cowards! pic.twitter.com/q5lNBwOlRf — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 15, 2026

The outfit later shared that the account was recovered. “CJP Instagram handle was taken down this morning. But we have been able to successfully recover the account," the outfit said in a post on X.

The party alleged that the account was suspended to "muzzle its voice". “What a shame that those who oppose CJP chose India's Independence Day to try to muzzle our voice. We will not be intimidated by such cowardly acts!" the CJP post read.

🚨CJP Instagram handle was taken down this morning 🚨



But we have been able to successfully recover the account.



What a shame that those who oppose CJP chose India’s Independence Day to try to muzzle our voice.



We will not be intimidated by such cowardly acts! ✊ https://t.co/Wz3rhExHpu — Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) August 15, 2026