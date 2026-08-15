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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKangana Ranaut’s ‘Independent Day’ Wish Goes Viral, Internet Spots Typo

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Independent Day’ Wish Goes Viral, Internet Spots Typo

Kangana Ranaut wished everyone on the 80th Independence Day while waving the national flag, but her use of “Independent Day” instead of “Independence Day” sparked reactions online.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 12:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kangana Ranaut wished everyone Independence Day.
  • Ranaut repeated this grammatical error across social media posts.
  • Social media users quickly pointed out the significant spelling mistake.
  • This recalled her controversial 'bheekh' remark about independence.

On the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share her wishes. However, her celebratory message soon attracted attention for an apparent grammatical error, with users noticing that she had written “Happy Independent Day” instead of “Happy Independence Day”.

ALSO READ: Trisha Salutes Vijay In Viral Video As Tamil Nadu's CM Hoists Flag On 80th Independence Day: WATCH

Kangana Ranaut's Independence Day Message

Kangana shared a video of herself waving the Indian flag on her Instagram Stories and accompanied it with the message, "Happy Independent Day".

(Image Source: Instagram/@kanganaranaut)
(Image Source: Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

She also posted the same greeting on X (formerly Twitter). Kangana reshared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s post, which read, "Addressing the nation on Independence Day." The post included a live link to the address.

While sharing the Prime Minister’s post, Kangana once again wrote, "Happy Independent Day".

ALSO READ: Govinda Introduces Rumoured Girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar, Sunita Ahuja Reacts: ‘Beti Ki Umar Ki Ladki…’

Social Media Users Spot The Typo

It did not take long for the posts to circulate online, with several social media users pointing out the difference between “independent” and “independence”. Many responded with humorous comments.

One user wrote, "@KanganaTeam Aapka independence day 26th May ko tha. Aap 2014 mein azaad huyi thi. Bhool gyi ?"

Another commented, "Auntie it’s independence not independent."

A third user asked, "Do you even know the spelling of Independence madam?"

Another comment read, "Arey Didi wo Independent nahi Independence hota hai."

Kangana's ‘Real Freedom in 2014’ Remark Had Earlier Sparked Outrage

Kangana Ranaut’s Independence Day post also revived memories of her controversial remarks about India’s freedom struggle. In a previous statement, the actor and politician had said that the freedom India gained in 1947 was "bheek", while suggesting that the country achieved its “real freedom” in 2014.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the main issue with Kangana Ranaut's Independence Day message?

Kangana Ranaut's Independence Day message contained a grammatical error. She wrote 'Happy Independent Day'.

Where did Kangana Ranaut post her Independence Day message?

Kangana Ranaut posted her message on Instagram Stories and X (formerly Twitter). She also reshared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s post with the same greeting.

How did social media users react to Kangana Ranaut's post?

Social media users quickly noticed the typo and responded with humorous comments.

Did Kangana Ranaut make any other controversial remarks related to India's freedom?

Yes, Kangana Ranaut had previously stated that the freedom India gained in 1947 was 'bheekh'.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Aug 2026 12:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
August 15 KANGANA RANAUT Independence Day 2026 80th Independence Day
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