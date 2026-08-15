Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Independent Day’ Wish Goes Viral, Internet Spots Typo

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana Ranaut wished everyone Independence Day.

Ranaut repeated this grammatical error across social media posts.

Social media users quickly pointed out the significant spelling mistake.

This recalled her controversial 'bheekh' remark about independence.

On the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share her wishes. However, her celebratory message soon attracted attention for an apparent grammatical error, with users noticing that she had written “Happy Independent Day” instead of “Happy Independence Day”.

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Kangana Ranaut's Independence Day Message

Kangana shared a video of herself waving the Indian flag on her Instagram Stories and accompanied it with the message, "Happy Independent Day".

(Image Source: Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

She also posted the same greeting on X (formerly Twitter). Kangana reshared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s post, which read, "Addressing the nation on Independence Day." The post included a live link to the address.

While sharing the Prime Minister’s post, Kangana once again wrote, "Happy Independent Day".

Happy Independent day 🇮🇳 https://t.co/2oj4SMIYhh — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 15, 2026

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Social Media Users Spot The Typo

It did not take long for the posts to circulate online, with several social media users pointing out the difference between “independent” and “independence”. Many responded with humorous comments.

One user wrote, "@KanganaTeam Aapka independence day 26th May ko tha. Aap 2014 mein azaad huyi thi. Bhool gyi ?"

Another commented, "Auntie it’s independence not independent."

A third user asked, "Do you even know the spelling of Independence madam?"

Another comment read, "Arey Didi wo Independent nahi Independence hota hai."

Kangana's ‘Real Freedom in 2014’ Remark Had Earlier Sparked Outrage

Kangana Ranaut’s Independence Day post also revived memories of her controversial remarks about India’s freedom struggle. In a previous statement, the actor and politician had said that the freedom India gained in 1947 was "bheek", while suggesting that the country achieved its “real freedom” in 2014.