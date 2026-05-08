'We’re Not Done Yet': Dhurandhar Producer Breaks Silence On Dhurandhar 3 Rumours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jio Studios producer hints at new Dhurandhar project this year.

Actor Rakesh Bedi doubts a third installment's release.

Yami Gautam says franchise success hasn't changed director husband.

Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge both turned out to be massive hits and played a big role in reviving Bollywood cinema. The films were praised from all corners, not just in India but even beyond, and performed extremely well at the box office. Now, there’s something new that has sparked excitement among fans.

The producer of the Dhurandhar franchise and Jio Studios’ Jyoti Deshpande recently made a statement about another project under the same banner.

'Not Done With Dhurandhar Yet'

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Jyoti Deshpande confirmed that there’s something in store for fans of Ranveer Singh and the Dhurandhar franchise.

She said, “We’re not done with Dhurandhar yet. We’ll hopefully have a surprise for the audience later this year. There’s something up our sleeves.”

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Her statement has left fans excited, with many now expecting a third part of the franchise.

Rakesh Bedi On Dhurandhar 3

However, actor Rakesh Bedi, who played Jameel Jamali in the film, has a different take. Speaking to Zoom, he said, “I don’t think a third part will happen. But Dhurandhar is a franchise, and it can be made with other actors at any point in time. The story ends with the spy going back to his nation.”

Yami On Aditya

Yami Gautam, wife of director Aditya Dhar, shared that the success of the franchise hasn’t changed him as a person.

In a conversation with Grazia, she said, “Nothing has changed us as people. That also comes from Aditya and the kind of person he is - very unaffected and extremely humble. I’ve seen him through different phases, highs and lows, but we’ve always stayed grounded.”

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She also added that both of them believe strongly in spirituality and feel that good things come at the right time.

While there is no official confirmation yet, the buzz around Dhurandhar continues to grow, and fans are now waiting to see what surprise the makers have planned next.