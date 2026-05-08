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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesTanishaa Mukerji Opens Up On ‘Traumatic’ Experience In Bigg Boss

Tanishaa Mukerji Opens Up On ‘Traumatic’ Experience In Bigg Boss

Tanishaa Mukerji called her Bigg Boss 7 journey “traumatic,” saying reality shows show only what makers want. She also spoke about family being dragged in and her bond with Armaan Kohli.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 08 May 2026 01:55 PM (IST)
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  • Relationship with Armaan Kohli termed a 'trauma bond'.

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji, who has worked in television and films, is once again in the news. This time, she has opened up about her experience on the reality show Bigg Boss 7, calling it “traumatic”. In a recent interview, she revealed that going on the show was a big and unplanned decision in her life. She admitted that she was quite naive at the time and did not fully understand how reality shows actually work. After all these years, Tanishaa has now shared details about that phase.

‘The World Sees What It Is Shown’

In an interview with Momaraji, Tanishaa said, “I was living in my own fairytale world, thinking everything would be great. My agent told me that I could create a new image and show the world who I really am. But later I realised that you don’t show the world anything there - the world only sees what the makers want to show.”

She added that the show’s team was quite smart and had even discouraged her from watching previous seasons. Being innocent at the time, she never tried to understand how things actually worked inside the house.

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Family Was Dragged Into Conversations

Tanishaa shared that she often held back from saying many things to avoid controversies and to protect her family. However, she later realised that others were bringing up her family’s name to get more screen time. Some contestants even spoke about her sister Kajol and brother-in-law Ajay Devgn.

She said she found it strange, adding that such big stars wouldn’t come without being paid. She also mentioned that she never spoke negatively about any contestant’s family because of her upbringing.

Calls Relationship With Armaan Kohli A ‘Trauma Bond’

Talking about her relationship with Armaan Kohli, Tanishaa described it as a “trauma bond”. She explained that reality shows create emotional connections because everyone is under stress and pressure.

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She said that many relationships formed inside such shows are based on that pressure, and once people step out and reflect, they realise those bonds were situational. Tanishaa and Armaan met during Bigg Boss 7 and were in a relationship for some time before breaking up in 2014.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Did Tanishaa Mukerji know how reality shows worked before Bigg Boss 7?

No, Tanishaa admitted to being quite naive and not fully understanding how reality shows operate. She was discouraged from watching previous seasons by the show's team.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 08 May 2026 01:55 PM (IST)
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Bigg Boss 7 Tanishaa Mukerji
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