Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tamil Nadu CM Vijay hoisted flag on Independence Day.

Trisha Krishnan, CM's parents, returned Vijay's salute.

CM Vijay urged corruption-free governance, thanked people's support.

Trisha-Vijay recently embroiled in political remark controversy.

Trisha Krishnan was among the notable faces at Tamil Nadu's 80th Independence Day celebrations on August 15, 2026, where Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay hoisted the national flag at the state Secretariat in Chennai. Dressed in a traditional yellow saree, Trisha attended the ceremony alongside her mother Uma Krishnan, while Vijay’s parents, S. A. Chandrasekhar and Shoba Chandrasekhar, were also present.

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Trisha Krishnan's Salute To Vijay Draws Attention

A video shared by Sun News has gone viral on social media, with users focusing on a moment involving Trisha and Vijay during the official ceremony.

The footage shows Vijay saluting the people gathered at the event after the flag-hoisting ceremony, with his parents and Trisha seen returning the salute. The moment quickly caught the attention of social media users.

Vijay's Independence Day Message

Speaking on the occasion, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said, "Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay says, "I salute the people of Tamil Nadu who broke caste and religion considerations, rejecting money and muscle power and gave us overwhelming support to establish the people-centric and social justice government. We are in mission mode to achieve a corruption-free government and want our people to develop zero tolerance towards corruption and we appeal to our officials and the people of the state to make it corruption-free.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay says, "I salute the people of Tamil Nadu who broke caste and religion considerations, rejecting money and muscle power and gave us overwhelming support to establish the people-centric and social justice government. We are in… https://t.co/izKxpTiLNp pic.twitter.com/1rfjqOkfGd — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026

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Trisha And Vijay Were Recently Caught In Controversy

The viral video comes shortly after Trisha and Vijay were linked to a political controversy following an alleged remark by Udhayanidhi Stalin involving the actress.

The incident took place during a public meeting on the Cauvery water dispute in Thanjavur. The alleged comment came after members of the crowd repeatedly chanted Trisha’s name and subsequently spread widely across social media. The controversy prompted strong reactions from the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and the BJP. TVK workers also staged protests, while police detained the DMK leader