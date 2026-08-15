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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTrisha Salutes Vijay In Viral Video As Tamil Nadu's CM Hoists Flag On 80th Independence Day: WATCH

Trisha Salutes Vijay In Viral Video As Tamil Nadu's CM Hoists Flag On 80th Independence Day: WATCH

Trisha Krishnan’s appearance at Tamil Nadu’s Independence Day ceremony with Vijay’s parents has caught attention online after a video from the event went viral.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 10:56 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tamil Nadu CM Vijay hoisted flag on Independence Day.
  • Trisha Krishnan, CM's parents, returned Vijay's salute.
  • CM Vijay urged corruption-free governance, thanked people's support.
  • Trisha-Vijay recently embroiled in political remark controversy.

Trisha Krishnan was among the notable faces at Tamil Nadu's 80th Independence Day celebrations on August 15, 2026, where Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay hoisted the national flag at the state Secretariat in Chennai. Dressed in a traditional yellow saree, Trisha attended the ceremony alongside her mother Uma Krishnan, while Vijay’s parents, S. A. Chandrasekhar and Shoba Chandrasekhar, were also present.

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Trisha Krishnan's Salute To Vijay Draws Attention

A video shared by Sun News has gone viral on social media, with users focusing on a moment involving Trisha and Vijay during the official ceremony.

The footage shows Vijay saluting the people gathered at the event after the flag-hoisting ceremony, with his parents and Trisha seen returning the salute. The moment quickly caught the attention of social media users.

Vijay's Independence Day Message

Speaking on the occasion, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said, "Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay says, "I salute the people of Tamil Nadu who broke caste and religion considerations, rejecting money and muscle power and gave us overwhelming support to establish the people-centric and social justice government. We are in mission mode to achieve a corruption-free government and want our people to develop zero tolerance towards corruption and we appeal to our officials and the people of the state to make it corruption-free.

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Trisha And Vijay Were Recently Caught In Controversy

The viral video comes shortly after Trisha and Vijay were linked to a political controversy following an alleged remark by Udhayanidhi Stalin involving the actress.

The incident took place during a public meeting on the Cauvery water dispute in Thanjavur. The alleged comment came after members of the crowd repeatedly chanted Trisha’s name and subsequently spread widely across social media. The controversy prompted strong reactions from the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and the BJP. TVK workers also staged protests, while police detained the DMK leader

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who attended Tamil Nadu's 80th Independence Day celebrations?

Trisha Krishnan, her mother Uma Krishnan, and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay with his parents were among the notable attendees at the 80th Independence Day celebrations in Chennai.

What moment involving Trisha and CM Vijay went viral?

A video showing CM Vijay saluting the crowd and Trisha, along with Vijay's parents, returning the salute after the flag-hoisting ceremony went viral on social media.

What was Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's message on Independence Day?

CM Vijay saluted the people of Tamil Nadu for their support, emphasizing a people-centric, social justice government. He also appealed for a corruption-free state.

What recent controversy involved Trisha and CM Vijay?

Trisha and Vijay were involved in a recent political controversy. This followed an alleged remark by Udhayanidhi Stalin regarding Trisha at a public meeting concerning the Cauvery water dispute.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Aug 2026 10:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Vijay Trisha Krishnan Tamil Nadu CM Independence Day 2026 80th Independence Day
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