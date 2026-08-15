Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Security guard arrested in Bengaluru for alleged TTP links.

Mallik sought revenge against Pakistan, tried joining TTP.

Obtained passport, visa for Afghanistan, but plan failed.

Police examining digital evidence; Mallik arrested under BNS.

A 25-year-old security guard from West Bengal has been arrested in Bengaluru over alleged links with a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) operative and suspicions that he was considering joining the militant organisation, officials said. The accused, identified as Asafool Mallik, was apprehended in the Jigani area after security agencies received information about his alleged online interactions and suspected association with a person linked to the banned militant group.

Investigators are examining whether his alleged plans involved retaliatory violence against the Pakistan Army and possible attacks in India.

Who Is Asafool Mallik?

Mallik is originally from Naopara village in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. He had been staying near APC Circle in Jigani and was employed as a security guard at Tata Advanced Limited in the Jigani Industrial Area since December last year.

According to officials, the matter came to light after police personnel conducting routine patrols in the Bommasandra Industrial Area received information about the activities of a West Bengal native, as per reports.

Mallik was subsequently questioned by the authorities. During questioning, he allegedly spoke about his anger over what he believed were attacks by the Pakistani military against Muslims, including alleged strikes affecting mosques and civilians. Investigators also said he expressed resentment over Pakistan's position on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

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Alleged Contact With TTP-Linked Individual

Investigators suspect that Mallik established contact through Facebook with a person identified as Imran Haider, who is believed to be in Afghanistan and allegedly associated with the TTP.

According to the investigation, Mallik was allegedly seeking assistance to travel to Afghanistan and join the militant organisation. Police said he had obtained a passport and also applied for a visa as part of the proposed journey.

However, the plan reportedly did not materialise. Investigators said Mallik later told them that financial difficulties and family obligations prevented him from travelling to Afghanistan.

Police are examining digital material recovered from his mobile phone, including messages and audio recordings, which allegedly indicate his intention to seek revenge against the Pakistan Army.

Police Probe Alleged Retaliation Plot

According to officials, Mallik's alleged actions were influenced by his belief that Muslims had been subjected to violence by the Pakistani military and by his perception of Islamabad's position on the Israel-Palestine issue.

Investigators are now examining the extent of his alleged communication with the TTP-linked contact and whether any further individuals were involved.

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Case Registered Under BNS Terror-Related Provision

Mallik has been arrested and a case has been registered at Hebbagodi police station under Section 113(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The provision covers conduct including conspiracy, abetment, attempt, advocacy, incitement or knowing facilitation of a terrorist act.

Investigators continue to examine the allegations, including Mallik's digital communications, his purported links to the TTP-associated individual and the circumstances surrounding his alleged attempt to travel to Afghanistan.