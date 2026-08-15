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English NewsNewsIndiaBengal Man With Suspected Terror Links Held In Bengaluru, Planned To Join Afghanistan-Based Group

Bengal Man With Suspected Terror Links Held In Bengaluru, Planned To Join Afghanistan-Based Group

Bengaluru police arrested a West Bengal security guard over alleged TTP links, suspected plans to join the group and an attempted Afghanistan travel plan.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 11:34 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Security guard arrested in Bengaluru for alleged TTP links.
  • Mallik sought revenge against Pakistan, tried joining TTP.
  • Obtained passport, visa for Afghanistan, but plan failed.
  • Police examining digital evidence; Mallik arrested under BNS.

A 25-year-old security guard from West Bengal has been arrested in Bengaluru over alleged links with a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) operative and suspicions that he was considering joining the militant organisation, officials said. The accused, identified as Asafool Mallik, was apprehended in the Jigani area after security agencies received information about his alleged online interactions and suspected association with a person linked to the banned militant group.

Investigators are examining whether his alleged plans involved retaliatory violence against the Pakistan Army and possible attacks in India.

Who Is Asafool Mallik?

Mallik is originally from Naopara village in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. He had been staying near APC Circle in Jigani and was employed as a security guard at Tata Advanced Limited in the Jigani Industrial Area since December last year.

According to officials, the matter came to light after police personnel conducting routine patrols in the Bommasandra Industrial Area received information about the activities of a West Bengal native, as per reports.

Mallik was subsequently questioned by the authorities. During questioning, he allegedly spoke about his anger over what he believed were attacks by the Pakistani military against Muslims, including alleged strikes affecting mosques and civilians. Investigators also said he expressed resentment over Pakistan's position on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

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Alleged Contact With TTP-Linked Individual

Investigators suspect that Mallik established contact through Facebook with a person identified as Imran Haider, who is believed to be in Afghanistan and allegedly associated with the TTP.

According to the investigation, Mallik was allegedly seeking assistance to travel to Afghanistan and join the militant organisation. Police said he had obtained a passport and also applied for a visa as part of the proposed journey.

However, the plan reportedly did not materialise. Investigators said Mallik later told them that financial difficulties and family obligations prevented him from travelling to Afghanistan.

Police are examining digital material recovered from his mobile phone, including messages and audio recordings, which allegedly indicate his intention to seek revenge against the Pakistan Army.

Police Probe Alleged Retaliation Plot

According to officials, Mallik's alleged actions were influenced by his belief that Muslims had been subjected to violence by the Pakistani military and by his perception of Islamabad's position on the Israel-Palestine issue.

Investigators are now examining the extent of his alleged communication with the TTP-linked contact and whether any further individuals were involved.

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Case Registered Under BNS Terror-Related Provision

Mallik has been arrested and a case has been registered at Hebbagodi police station under Section 113(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The provision covers conduct including conspiracy, abetment, attempt, advocacy, incitement or knowing facilitation of a terrorist act.

Investigators continue to examine the allegations, including Mallik's digital communications, his purported links to the TTP-associated individual and the circumstances surrounding his alleged attempt to travel to Afghanistan.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested in Bengaluru recently?

Asafool Mallik, a 25-year-old security guard from West Bengal, was arrested in Bengaluru. He was apprehended in the Jigani area.

Why was Asafool Mallik arrested?

He was arrested for alleged links with a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) operative and suspicions of considering joining the militant organization. He allegedly sought revenge against the Pakistan Army.

Did Asafool Mallik successfully join the militant organization?

No, his plan to travel to Afghanistan and join the militant organization did not materialize. Financial difficulties and family obligations reportedly prevented his journey.

What motivated Asafool Mallik's alleged actions?

His actions were influenced by his belief that Muslims faced violence from the Pakistani military. He also expressed resentment over Pakistan's stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Aug 2026 11:34 AM (IST)
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Bengaluru Karnataka Bengaluru Links Bengaluru Terror Case
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