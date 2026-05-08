Allahabad High Court Revisits Akanksha Dubey Death Case, Final Hearing On May 22

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom High Court orders new hearing in Akanksha Dubey's death case.

Mother seeks CBI or SIT probe into actor's suspicious 2023 death.

Notices issued to accused; next hearing scheduled for May 22.

Akanksha Dubey found hanging; mother alleged murder by two men.

The death case of Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey has once again come into focus after the Allahabad High Court passed a key order on a plea demanding a CBI or SIT investigation. The matter, linked to the actor’s suspicious death in 2023, continues to attract public attention as the legal proceedings move forward.

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High Court Orders Fresh Hearing

The Allahabad High Court heard the petition filed in connection with the case and directed that notices be issued to both accused individuals before the matter is taken up again.

The division bench of Justice Siddharth and Justice Vinay Kumar Dwivedi stated that the case would be heard again on another date after the notices are served.

The court has also directed that copies of the petition be provided to the accused parties. The next and final hearing in the matter is now scheduled for May 22.

In addition, the High Court ordered that a copy of its decision be uploaded officially. The bench had earlier reserved its verdict on May 4 after hearing arguments in the matter.

Plea Filed By Akanksha Dubey’s Mother

The petition was filed by the late actor’s mother, Madhu Dubey, who has sought either a CBI or SIT investigation into her daughter’s death. Advocate Saurabh Tiwari appeared before the court on behalf of the petitioner.

Madhu Dubey has consistently maintained that her daughter did not die by suicide and has repeatedly demanded a deeper investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

What Happened In Akanksha Dubey’s Death Case?

On 26 March 2023, Akanksha Dubey was found hanging inside a room at Somendra Hotel in the Sarnath area of Varanasi. The incident had sent shockwaves through the Bhojpuri film industry and quickly became one of the most talked-about entertainment controversies of the year.

During the investigation, a CCTV clip reportedly surfaced showing a man identified as Sandeep Singh taking the actor to the hotel room on the night of the incident. Police investigations also suggested that singer Samar Singh and Akanksha Dubey were allegedly in a live-in relationship, though her mother publicly rejected those claims.

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Murder Allegations Against Samar Singh And Sanjay Singh

Following the incident, Madhu Dubey lodged a complaint at Sarnath police station accusing Samar Singh and his brother Sanjay Singh of involvement in her daughter’s death. She had also alleged that the actor was threatened before the incident took place.

Based on the complaint, police registered a murder case against both men. Samar Singh was later arrested from Ghaziabad on 6 April 2023. After spending nearly seven months in jail, he was granted bail by the High Court.

With the case once again coming up for hearing, attention has shifted back to whether the investigation could eventually be handed over to the CBI or a special investigation team.

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