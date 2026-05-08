Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kapoor expressed her enduring love and respect for Ahuja.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate a decade-long journey with her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja. The couple, who dated for three years before tying the knot in May 2018, completed eight years of marriage this week.

Sonam shared a video put together with multiple photographs. The pictures featured the two of them together, along with a few glimpses of their son Vayu.

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What She Wrote

In a long and heartfelt note accompanying the post, Sonam looked back at everything the two of them have been through together.

"A decade with you. Eight years married. Three cities. Three homes. Two beautiful boys. Countless dreams built from scratch. So many risks taken, lessons learnt, businesses created, failures survived, victories celebrated and moments where we held each other a little tighter through the uncertainty of it all," she wrote

She also spoke about how her feelings for Anand have only grown stronger with time. "And somehow, through every version of life we've lived together, one thing has only become more certain...my love, respect and compassion for you have only grown deeper," she added

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A Love That Has Only Grown

Sonam ended her note on a tender note, writing, "Ten years later, I love you more gently, more intentionally and more completely than I knew was possible when we first began."

The post quickly drew attention from fans and followers, many of whom showered the couple with love in the comments. Sonam and Anand welcomed their first child, son Vayu, in August 2022.

Fans Pour In Their Love

The post quickly drew attention from fans and followers, many of whom showered the couple with love in the comments. "You guys truly make every day phenomenal," wrote one admirer, while another praised the post, saying, "Such a beautiful reel, Sonam." Well-wishers also extended their blessings to the couple, with one fan commenting, "Eternal happiness and togetherness. Stay blessed always!!"