Priyadarshan Calls Saif Ali Khan 'Little Greedy'; Praises His Discipline On Haiwaan Set

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Priyadarshan praised Saif's curiosity and obedience during 'Haiwaan' filming.

Saif initially questioned, then fully embraced director Priyadarshan's vision.

The film 'Haiwaan' reunites Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar after 18 years.

Saif portrays a visually challenged protagonist; film releases September 11.

Saif Ali Khan and veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan are working together for the first time on the psychological thriller Haiwaan. Ahead of the film’s theatrical release, Priyadarshan has spoken about his experience of directing the actor, talking about his curiosity, discipline and willingness to follow the filmmaker’s vision. He also described Saif in an unusual but complimentary way, calling him a “little greedy” yet “very obedient” actor.

ALSO READ: Lalit Modi Denies Joining Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20, Calls Reports 'Fake News'

Priyadarshan Calls Saif Ali Khan 'A Little Greedy' And 'Very Obedient'

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Priyadarshan recalled his experience of directing the 55-year-old actor and explained why their working relationship quickly became comfortable.

"I found him a very obedient actor, a little greedy but a very obedient actor, so that is the best part about him. I think he developed a certain kind of confidence in me, which really helped me to take the film forward in a very smooth way,” Priyadarshan said.

The filmmaker also said that Saif’s approach to his character involved plenty of questions. However, once he understood what Priyadarshan wanted, the actor was willing to follow his direction without hesitation.

' I Found Him A Very Mature Child'

Priyadarshan said Saif's curiosity stood out during their initial days of working together. Rather than seeing the questions as a problem, he viewed them as part of the actor's process.

“I found him a very mature child because he has a lot of questions every time, and of course, every actor has the right question, but the moment it is answered, he just obeys you,” he said.

He added, “After two days, I found that there was no question, so I asked him in the morning, ‘Any questions?’ He said, ‘No sir, now I know what you want to shoot.’ So that actually builds our confidence with each other, and that is the way it went on.”

ALSO READ: 'Why Do I Need Form 6?': Prakash Raj Questions SIR Process After Voter Status Marked 'Shifted'

Saif Ali Khan And Akshay Kumar Reunite In Haiwaan

The makers of Haiwaan recently released the film’s teaser, giving audiences a glimpse of Saif as a visually challenged protagonist. Akshay Kumar plays the antagonist in the psychological thriller.

The film also marks the reunion of Saif and Akshay on screen after 18 years. The two actors previously appeared together in the 2008 action-comedy Tashan.

Haiwaan is scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 11.