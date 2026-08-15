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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesPriyadarshan Calls Saif Ali Khan 'Little Greedy'; Praises His Discipline On Haiwaan Set

Priyadarshan Calls Saif Ali Khan 'Little Greedy'; Praises His Discipline On Haiwaan Set

Priyadarshan opens up about directing Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, calling him a “little greedy” and “very obedient” actor while praising his curiosity and love for books.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 10:00 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Priyadarshan praised Saif's curiosity and obedience during 'Haiwaan' filming.
  • Saif initially questioned, then fully embraced director Priyadarshan's vision.
  • The film 'Haiwaan' reunites Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar after 18 years.
  • Saif portrays a visually challenged protagonist; film releases September 11.

Saif Ali Khan and veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan are working together for the first time on the psychological thriller Haiwaan. Ahead of the film’s theatrical release, Priyadarshan has spoken about his experience of directing the actor, talking about his curiosity, discipline and willingness to follow the filmmaker’s vision. He also described Saif in an unusual but complimentary way, calling him a “little greedy” yet “very obedient” actor.

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Priyadarshan Calls Saif Ali Khan 'A Little Greedy' And 'Very Obedient'

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Priyadarshan recalled his experience of directing the 55-year-old actor and explained why their working relationship quickly became comfortable.

"I found him a very obedient actor, a little greedy but a very obedient actor, so that is the best part about him. I think he developed a certain kind of confidence in me, which really helped me to take the film forward in a very smooth way,” Priyadarshan said.

The filmmaker also said that Saif’s approach to his character involved plenty of questions. However, once he understood what Priyadarshan wanted, the actor was willing to follow his direction without hesitation.

' I Found Him A Very Mature Child'

Priyadarshan said Saif's curiosity stood out during their initial days of working together. Rather than seeing the questions as a problem, he viewed them as part of the actor's process.

“I found him a very mature child because he has a lot of questions every time, and of course, every actor has the right question, but the moment it is answered, he just obeys you,” he said.

He added, “After two days, I found that there was no question, so I asked him in the morning, ‘Any questions?’ He said, ‘No sir, now I know what you want to shoot.’ So that actually builds our confidence with each other, and that is the way it went on.”

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Saif Ali Khan And Akshay Kumar Reunite In Haiwaan

The makers of Haiwaan recently released the film’s teaser, giving audiences a glimpse of Saif as a visually challenged protagonist. Akshay Kumar plays the antagonist in the psychological thriller.

The film also marks the reunion of Saif and Akshay on screen after 18 years. The two actors previously appeared together in the 2008 action-comedy Tashan.

Haiwaan is scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 11.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the name of the film Saif Ali Khan and Priyadarshan are working on together?

They are collaborating for the first time on the psychological thriller titled Haiwaan. Priyadarshan is directing Saif Ali Khan in the film.

How did Priyadarshan describe Saif Ali Khan's acting style?

Priyadarshan described Saif as a 'mature child.'

How does Saif Ali Khan approach his character during filming?

Saif asks many questions to understand his character, but once he understands Priyadarshan's vision, he follows the direction without hesitation.

Which actors are reuniting in the film Haiwaan?

Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar are reuniting in Haiwaan after 18 years. They previously appeared together in the 2008 film Tashan.

When is Haiwaan scheduled to be released?

Haiwaan, starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, is scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 11.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Aug 2026 10:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Priyadarshan Akshay Kumar Saif Ali Khan ENtertainment News Haiwaan
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