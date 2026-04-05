Rashmika Mandanna Looks Fierce In Black-And-White ‘Mysaa’ Poster, Seen It Yet?

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India’s pan-Indian superstar Rashmika Mandanna is all set to impress audiences once again as the makers of her upcoming film Mysaa dropped a striking new poster on her 30th birthday. The film, which marks the first women-led pan-India project, is generating massive anticipation for its 2026 release.

Fierce New Avatar For Rashmika

The birthday poster presents Rashmika in a completely new and intense look. Monochrome in tone, the image captures her with dust and blood smeared across her face, conveying raw emotion, power, and a fierce presence. The commanding portrayal hints at a bold and rugged character, signalling a departure from her previous roles.

The team shared the poster on social media with a special birthday message: “She ruled with charm…She conquered with grace… Now she’s coming with pure RAGE (Fire emoji). Team #Mysaa wishes the ever-stunning @iamRashmika a blazing Happy Birthday. Get ready for her most explosive performance yet In cinemas 2026. #HappyBirthdayRashmika.”

Fans have been quick to praise the poster, noting Rashmika’s electrifying presence and the intensity of her new avatar. The reveal has only intensified curiosity about her upcoming performance and the film’s storyline.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by UnFormula Films (@unformulafilms)

Anticipation Builds Around ‘Mysaa

Mysaa promises to be one of the most anticipated films of 2026. Rashmika, celebrated for her versatility, is expected to deliver a powerful and commanding performance in this emotional action thriller. Set in tribal lands, the film is designed to offer breathtaking visuals, a gripping narrative, and high-energy action sequences.

The first look of Mysaa had already impressed audiences with Rashmika’s fierce and raw portrayal, amplified by Jakes Bejoy’s music and an intense background score. This combination of visuals, sound, and star power is positioning the film as a standout release next year.

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Star-Studded Creative Team

Directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films, Mysaa brings together a talented team committed to delivering a cinematic spectacle. Key collaborators include Kshreyaas, Sai Gopa, Ajay Saipureddy, and Anil Saipureddy, alongside T-Series and T-Series South for music and promotions. The film’s focus on Rashmika’s strong, unforgettable performance is expected to leave a lasting impact on audiences.

As Rashmika celebrates her birthday, the release of this bold poster reinforces her position as a leading force in Indian cinema, promising a thrilling, action-packed journey in Mysaa next year.