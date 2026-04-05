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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRashmika Mandanna Looks Fierce In Black-And-White ‘Mysaa’ Poster, Seen It Yet?

Rashmika Mandanna Looks Fierce In Black-And-White ‘Mysaa’ Poster, Seen It Yet?

On Rashmika Mandanna's 30th birthday, makers dropped the bold new Mysaa poster showing her fierce avatar.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
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India’s pan-Indian superstar Rashmika Mandanna is all set to impress audiences once again as the makers of her upcoming film Mysaa dropped a striking new poster on her 30th birthday. The film, which marks the first women-led pan-India project, is generating massive anticipation for its 2026 release.

 Fierce New Avatar For Rashmika

The birthday poster presents Rashmika in a completely new and intense look. Monochrome in tone, the image captures her with dust and blood smeared across her face, conveying raw emotion, power, and a fierce presence. The commanding portrayal hints at a bold and rugged character, signalling a departure from her previous roles.

The team shared the poster on social media with a special birthday message: “She ruled with charm…She conquered with grace… Now she’s coming with pure RAGE (Fire emoji). Team #Mysaa wishes the ever-stunning @iamRashmika a blazing Happy Birthday. Get ready for her most explosive performance yet In cinemas 2026. #HappyBirthdayRashmika.”

Fans have been quick to praise the poster, noting Rashmika’s electrifying presence and the intensity of her new avatar. The reveal has only intensified curiosity about her upcoming performance and the film’s storyline.

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View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by UnFormula Films (@unformulafilms)

 Anticipation Builds Around ‘Mysaa

Mysaa promises to be one of the most anticipated films of 2026. Rashmika, celebrated for her versatility, is expected to deliver a powerful and commanding performance in this emotional action thriller. Set in tribal lands, the film is designed to offer breathtaking visuals, a gripping narrative, and high-energy action sequences.

The first look of Mysaa had already impressed audiences with Rashmika’s fierce and raw portrayal, amplified by Jakes Bejoy’s music and an intense background score. This combination of visuals, sound, and star power is positioning the film as a standout release next year.

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 Star-Studded Creative Team

Directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films, Mysaa brings together a talented team committed to delivering a cinematic spectacle. Key collaborators include Kshreyaas, Sai Gopa, Ajay Saipureddy, and Anil Saipureddy, alongside T-Series and T-Series South for music and promotions. The film’s focus on Rashmika’s strong, unforgettable performance is expected to leave a lasting impact on audiences.

As Rashmika celebrates her birthday, the release of this bold poster reinforces her position as a leading force in Indian cinema, promising a thrilling, action-packed journey in Mysaa next year.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the upcoming film starring Rashmika Mandanna?

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film is titled Mysaa. It's her first women-led pan-India project and is set for a 2026 release.

What is Rashmika Mandanna's new look in the Mysaa poster?

The birthday poster for Mysaa shows Rashmika in an intense, monochrome avatar with dust and blood on her face. This hints at a powerful and rugged character.

What can audiences expect from the film Mysaa?

Mysaa is an emotional action thriller set in tribal lands, promising breathtaking visuals, a gripping narrative, and high-energy action sequences. Rashmika is expected to deliver a powerful performance.

Who is directing and producing Mysaa?

Mysaa is directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films. The project also involves T-Series for music and promotions.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 05 Apr 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
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