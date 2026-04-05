‘Blue Turban Guy Is Not AI’: Ramayana Actor Says Viral Ayodhya Scene With Lord Rama Is Real

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







On Thursday, the teaser of Ramayana took the Internet by storm after the makers revealed the first look of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. With expectations soaring for the Rs 4,000 crore film, viewers quickly began analysing every frame. One particular moment drew attention, not because fans loved it, but because many spotted what they believed was a discrepancy. In a scene from Ayodhya, the turban of a supporting actor appeared to change from blue to purple as Ranbir Kapoor walked past him. Many were convinced that the scene was created using AI and started bashing the makers left, right and centre on social media. Now, the actor, who has been at the centre of the entire controversy, addressed the claims in a video statement on Instagram.

‘Blue Turban Guy Is Not AI’: Ramayana Actor

“Crazy way to debut ngl,” wrote the 24-year-old actor in the caption of the Instagram post.

Speaking about the scene in which Ranbir Kapoor’s Rama walks through the streets of Ayodhya as people shower him with flower petals, the actor said, “I’m Saket Patel. I’m an actor - and believe me, I’m not AI.”

ALSO READ| Raj Kapoor’s 100-Year-Old Pakistan Mansion Damaged

He added that he has been receiving messages from his friends about what people have been posting about the scene across social media platforms. “Since yesterday, my friends have been sending me a lot of posts and everything. I saw the Reels, I saw the tweets. I saw all the posts on Reddit. And, honestly, people are somehow fully convinced that I don’t exist,” he added.

The actor clarified that the scene was filmed on a real set with actual actors and extras. “[People think] that I am AI-generated. Anyways, I shot for this almost two years ago with real crowds on real sets, real me, and real Ranbir Kapoor in front of me.”

He concluded the video with the words, “The funny thing is that in 2026, if something looks too nice, people call it fake.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saket Patel (@iamsaket07)

Patel also shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, to clear the air. In it, he wrote, “Hi, I’m Saket Patel - the ‘blue turban guy’ is not AI. Real shoot, real people, real effort. Maybe it’s time we appreciate the work instead of questioning everything.”

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan Pens 600-Word Note Defending Ramayana VFX: ‘Some Prefer Anime, Some Spider-Man’

“Respect the work that goes into filmmaking,” he added, while sharing the link to the video statement he posted on Instagram.

About Ramayana

Ramayana is a two-part epic starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Parshuram - both avatars of Lord Vishnu, along with Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the first part of the film is scheduled to release this Diwali, while the second part is already in production and will arrive next year. Together, the two films are expected to have a runtime of around six hours.