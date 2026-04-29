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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Michael Jackson Was A Paedophile’: Dan Reed Blasts King Of Pop's Biopic

'Michael Jackson Was A Paedophile’: Dan Reed Blasts King Of Pop's Biopic

Emmy-winning director Dan Reed slams the Michael Jackson biopic Michael as a "false narrative" that whitewashes abuse claims by portraying him as an innocent kid-lover.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 11:07 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Leaving Neverland director criticizes biopic's
  • Biopic scenes portray Jackson's interactions with children as benign.
  • Director defends accusers, criticizes biopic's
  • Film garners mixed reviews but strong box office in India.

A fiery clash erupts over Michael Jackson's new biopic Michael, as the director of Leaving Neverland blasts it for ignoring child abuse claims. Dan Reed calls the film a "false narrative" that paints the pop icon as innocent fun-loving kid-lover, flipping truth upside down. With fans packing theaters despite backlash, will this controversy dim the King of Pop's glow? 

 Dan Reed's Strong Criticism

Emmy-winning filmmaker Dan Reed, director of the 2019 HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, has slammed the biopic Michael for promoting a "false narrative" about Michael Jackson's alleged sexual abuse of children. In an interview with Variety, Reed said the film "just flips the truth on its head" by showing Jackson only in a positive light with kids. He argued that portraying Jackson as "an eccentric, overgrown child" distorts his real relationship with children, which is "not the full story." 

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 Scenes That Upset Reed

Reed felt "really icky" about biopic scenes where Jackson visits sick children in a hospital cancer ward, as they suggest his time with kids was "entirely benign and motivated by nothing but philanthropy." He stressed, "I'm not calling for Jackson to be 'canceled' and for nobody to listen to his music, but Wade and James' story needs to be respected as well." Reed noted the movie portrays accusers like Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who shared abuse accounts in Leaving Neverland, as liars without saying it outright. The biopic ends in the 1980s, dodging later allegations, and offers no counter-story from Jackson's estate or writers. 

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Clapback At Director Fuqua

Reed hit back at Michael director Antoine Fuqua's comment that "sometimes people do nasty things for money" about the accusers. "Someone who's made tens of millions pushing a false narrative around a man who's a paedophile, that's a nasty thing," Reed replied. He added, "Mr. Fuqua has described his own actions while attempting to smear the protagonists of my documentary, and that makes me laugh." 

Michael Biopic Details And Box Office

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, Michael stars Jaafar Jackson, Michael's nephew as the lead, with Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo. It covers Jackson's rise from Jackson 5 in the 1960s to solo hits like Off the Wall and Thriller. Critics slam it for "whitewashing" Jackson's image, but fans love it, in India alone, it has earned Rs 21.15 crore so far. Leaving Neverland won an Emmy, though Jackson's estate called it "a complete fiction" that is "completely one-sided."

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main criticism of the Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael'?

Director Dan Reed of 'Leaving Neverland' criticizes the biopic for presenting a 'false narrative' by ignoring child abuse allegations and portraying Michael Jackson solely in a positive light with children.

Why did Dan Reed find certain scenes in the biopic upsetting?

Reed felt 'icky' about scenes showing Jackson with sick children, as they suggest his interactions were entirely philanthropic and benign, which he believes distorts the full story.

How does the biopic reportedly portray the accusers?

The film allegedly implies accusers like Wade Robson and James Safechuck are liars without explicitly stating it, by ending before later allegations and not including counter-stories.

What is Dan Reed's response to director Antoine Fuqua's comments about the accusers?

Reed retorted that Fuqua, who he believes pushed a false narrative about a 'paedophile,' is the one doing nasty things for money and accused Fuqua of smearing the protagonists of his documentary.

What are the box office and critical reception details for the biopic 'Michael'?

Despite critical slams for 'whitewashing,' the film is popular with fans, earning Rs 21.15 crore in India alone. 'Leaving Neverland' had previously won an Emmy, though Jackson's estate called it 'a complete fiction.'

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 11:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Michael Jackson Biopic Leaving Neverland Dan Reed Criticism Child Abuse Allegations Whitewashing Narrative Antoine Fuqua Wade Robson James Safechuck False Narrative Box Office India
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