Lisa Kudrow described moments of 'mean stuff' and an unsettling atmosphere behind the scenes during the show's run.
'Friends' Star Lisa Kudrow Says Writers Were ‘Mostly Men’, Discussed Fantasies About Her Female Co-Stars
Lisa Kudrow reveals troubling behind-the-scenes experiences on Friends, saying writers were mostly men and often made harsh remarks during her Phoebe years.
- Lisa Kudrow recalls harsh remarks from writers during show recordings.
- She alleges male writers discussed sexual fantasies about co-stars.
- Kudrow chose to ignore private negative comments about her.
- Past lawsuit also alleged racial and sexual remarks by writers.
Decades after Friends became one of television’s most loved sitcoms, fresh comments from Lisa Kudrow have sparked conversation about what life was really like behind the camera. The actress, remembered globally as Phoebe Buffay, has shared difficult memories from the show’s writing environment, describing moments she found harsh and unsettling.
ALSO READ: ‘Irony Died Infinite Deaths’: Rihanna Faces Internet’s Ire For Feeding Cow While Carrying Calfskin Dior Bag
Lisa Kudrow Opens Up About ‘Mean Stuff’ On Set
Speaking to The Times of London, Kudrow said the atmosphere behind the scenes could sometimes turn unpleasant during the NBC series' decade-long run.
“There was definitely mean stuff going on behind the scenes,” Kudrow said. “Don’t forget we were recording in front of a live audience of 400, and if you messed up one of these writers’ lines or it didn’t get the perfect response they could be like, ‘Can’t the b**** fucking read? She’s not even trying. She fucked up my line.'”
Claims About Writers’ Room Conversations
Kudrow also alleged that conversations inside the writers’ room often crossed personal boundaries. According to her, discussions involving female cast members were common.
She added that, in the writers’ room, “the guys would be up late discussing their sexual fantasies about Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox. It was intense.”
‘It Could Be Brutal,’ Says Friends Star
The actress further described the culture as difficult, though she said she chose not to focus on what was said privately.
“Oh, it could be brutal, but these guys and it was mostly men in there, were sitting up until 3 a.m. trying to write the show so my attitude was, ‘Say what you like about me behind my back because then it doesn’t matter,’ ” she said.
ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh Returns To Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, Teaches Him Bhangra Moves: WATCH
Earlier Legal Battle Around Friends Writers’ Room
The conduct of the show’s writing team had previously drawn public attention through Amaani Lyle, who worked on Season 6 in 1999. Lyle later filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros. Television, claiming writers regularly made sexual and racist remarks.
She also alleged that, as writers’ assistant, she had to document everything said during meetings. The case eventually reached the Supreme Court, which ruled against Lyle after determining that the coarse atmosphere was tied to the working environment.
Before You Go
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Lisa Kudrow say about the behind-the-scenes atmosphere on Friends?
What kind of comments were reportedly made by writers about the actresses?
Writers sometimes made harsh comments about actresses messing up lines and discussed sexual fantasies about Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox.
How did Lisa Kudrow handle the difficult comments from writers?
Kudrow chose not to focus on private conversations, stating her attitude was that comments made behind her back didn't matter.
Has the Friends writers' room conduct been an issue before?
Yes, a former writers' assistant filed a lawsuit alleging sexual and racist remarks by writers, though the case was ultimately ruled against her.