Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lisa Kudrow recalls harsh remarks from writers during show recordings.

She alleges male writers discussed sexual fantasies about co-stars.

Kudrow chose to ignore private negative comments about her.

Past lawsuit also alleged racial and sexual remarks by writers.

Decades after Friends became one of television’s most loved sitcoms, fresh comments from Lisa Kudrow have sparked conversation about what life was really like behind the camera. The actress, remembered globally as Phoebe Buffay, has shared difficult memories from the show’s writing environment, describing moments she found harsh and unsettling.

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Lisa Kudrow Opens Up About ‘Mean Stuff’ On Set

Speaking to The Times of London, Kudrow said the atmosphere behind the scenes could sometimes turn unpleasant during the NBC series' decade-long run.

“There was definitely mean stuff going on behind the scenes,” Kudrow said. “Don’t forget we were recording in front of a live audience of 400, and if you messed up one of these writers’ lines or it didn’t get the perfect response they could be like, ‘Can’t the b**** fucking read? She’s not even trying. She fucked up my line.'”

Claims About Writers’ Room Conversations

Kudrow also alleged that conversations inside the writers’ room often crossed personal boundaries. According to her, discussions involving female cast members were common.

She added that, in the writers’ room, “the guys would be up late discussing their sexual fantasies about Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox. It was intense.”

‘It Could Be Brutal,’ Says Friends Star

The actress further described the culture as difficult, though she said she chose not to focus on what was said privately.

“Oh, it could be brutal, but these guys and it was mostly men in there, were sitting up until 3 a.m. trying to write the show so my attitude was, ‘Say what you like about me behind my back because then it doesn’t matter,’ ” she said.

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Earlier Legal Battle Around Friends Writers’ Room

The conduct of the show’s writing team had previously drawn public attention through Amaani Lyle, who worked on Season 6 in 1999. Lyle later filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros. Television, claiming writers regularly made sexual and racist remarks.

She also alleged that, as writers’ assistant, she had to document everything said during meetings. The case eventually reached the Supreme Court, which ruled against Lyle after determining that the coarse atmosphere was tied to the working environment.