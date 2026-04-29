Aamir Khan’s Sweet PDA With Gauri Spratt Lights Up Ek Din Premiere Night

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aamir Khan attended son Junaid's film screening with family.

He appeared with girlfriend Gauri Spratt, holding hands.

Khan praised Sai Pallavi and Junaid's performances.

Film is a remake of Thai movie, releasing May 1.

Aamir Khan fans got a warm, family‑heavy moment at the special screening of his son Junaid Khan’s film Ek Din in Mumbai. The usually private superstar turned up not only with his children Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, but also with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, making the evening feel like a true family outing. The sight of Aamir and Gauri holding hands while sharing hugs with Junaid and the rest of the clan quickly became the highlight of the night, showing a softer, more connected side of the actor.

A Warm Family Walk‑In

Videos from the screening show Junaid meeting his family ahead of the preview in Juhu, with hugs and small, casual chats. One clip captures Ira and Nupur greeting Junaid, Aamir and Gauri with warm hugs, as the group slowly moves towards the venue. Aamir and Gauri were seen sweetly holding hands and not letting go, even as they hugged the family, and the couple continued to walk hand‑in‑hand as they headed into the screening.

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Aamir’s Emotional Reaction

This was not the first time Aamir had watched Ek Din; he had already seen a private screening of the film and was visibly emotional. Talking to the lead actors, he said, “Sai has done such an amazing job, you are going to get blown away. For me, Sai is the best actress we have in our country today.” About Junaid, he added, “Junaid ne bhi thik thak kiya hai. Woh mera beta hai toh kuch bol nahi sakta (Even Junaid did a good job, but he is my son, so I can't say much). In fact, all the cast members have done a great job, and I am very happy for them.”

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About The Film And Release

Ek Din is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. It is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day, which follows a young man who falls for his colleague but lacks the courage to express his feelings. He wishes to be with her for just one day, and that wish comes true in a surprising way. The film marks Sai Pallavi’s Bollywood debut and Junaid’s second theatrical release after his 2025 film Loveyapa. It is set to release in theatres on May 1, with advance booking opening 39 days before the release, a strategy Aamir said he chose to give the film more time to gain traction.