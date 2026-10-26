MC Stan Pulls Out Cigarette On India’s Got Latent 2, Samay Raina Asks ‘Tapri Pe Baithe Hai?’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MC Stan pulled out cigarette, Samay Raina joked.

Clip showing exchange went viral, causing panel's laughter.

MC Stan's rare public appearance drew significant attention.

Rapper MC Stan’s appearance on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent 2 has caught viewers’ attention after a cigarette moment led to an unexpected exchange on the show. During the latest episode, Stan was seen taking out a cigarette and preparing to light it before Samay intervened with a series of jokes. The comedian’s reaction left fellow panellists, including Tanmay Bhat, laughing. A clip of the interaction, which surfaced on social media after the episode’s release on Sunday, October 25, has been circulating online. Stan’s appearance has also drawn interest as he has largely stayed away from the public eye.

MC Stan’s Cigarette Moment On India’s Got Latent 2

In the viral clip, MC Stan is seen pulling a cigarette from his belongings and appearing ready to light it. Samay Raina notices what he is doing and responds with surprise, asking, "Yeh kya leke aaya hai bhai?" Realising that the rapper has brought a cigarette to the show, Samay continues with another remark: "Sutta leke aaya hai. Ye kya aap tapri pe baithe hai koi?"

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His comments prompt laughter from the panel, including comedian Tanmay Bhat. The brief exchange has since become a talking point among viewers sharing the clip on social media. The latest episode of India’s Got Latent 2 featured MC Stan, Tanmay Bhat, Madhur Virli and Arpit Bala on the panel.

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MC Stan’s Rare Public Appearance

Stan’s presence on the show has attracted attention because he has kept a relatively low profile since winning Bigg Boss 16. The rapper rarely makes public appearances and has also been less active on social media. His last Instagram post, according to the available information, was shared in April 2025. Despite his limited public presence, Stan remains a familiar name in India’s hip-hop scene, with fans continuing to follow his music and occasional appearances.

My boy #MCStan got no filter! He started smoking right on the set😂 https://t.co/byU0a9NK6v — Nish (@Nish_1507) October 25, 2026

Who Is MC Stan?

Born Altaf Tadavi in Pune, MC Stan is known for his contribution to India’s desi hip-hop and trap music scene. He began gaining attention with his 2018 track Wata, which showcased his street-inspired style and distinctive lyrics.

MC Stan literally lit a ciggi at India's Got Latent🔥🤣 https://t.co/eXuSfitHnT — revengeseeker (@revengeseekerr) October 25, 2026





His music often combines Hindi, Marathi, and urban slang, drawing on personal experiences and social themes. The rapper has also worked on Hindi film soundtracks, including a rap segment for the 2024 film Baby John and the title track of Farrey, released in 2023.

Stan’s latest appearance on India’s Got Latent 2 has brought him back into the online conversation, with his exchange with Samay becoming one of the episode’s widely shared moments.